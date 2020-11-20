 

Cummins Westport Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 00:00  |  50   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cummins Westport Inc. (“CWI”) today announced changes to its Board of Directors and Management in accordance with the terms of the 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement between Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT/NASDAQ:WPRT).  The changes take effect January 1, 2021.

Changes to the management team are:

  • Tom Hodek has been appointed President of CWI. Tom was Director of Sales and Marketing for CWI and previously led the development of the latest generation of CWI’s ISX12N, L9N and B6.7N engines.

  • Chad Mobley has been re-appointed as Controller of CWI.

  • Gord Exel, President of CWI will be stepping down as President upon the completion of his term.

Changes to the Board of Directors are:

  • Jim Arthurs, Executive Vice President of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has been elected Chair of CWI.

  • Roe East, Director, Off-Highway Product Strategy of Cummins Inc. is stepping down as Chair of CWI upon the completion of his term. Mr. East will remain on the CWI Board of Directors.

The following have also been elected to the CWI Board of Directors:

  • Scott Baker, Vice President, Engineering, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

  • Jack Kienzler, Senior Director, Corporate Development, Cummins Inc.

  • Timo Lehtiniitty, Controller – Joint Ventures, Engine Business, Cummins Inc.

  • Jim MacCallum, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

“The Board of CWI would like to sincerely thank Gord Exel for his strong leadership of CWI,” said Roe East, Chairman.  “Gord has been an influential leader in the North American on-highway natural gas industry for almost two decades, having first joined CWI as Vice President and General Manager for the Americas in 2002. During Gord’s tenure, CWI has sold over 100,000 natural gas engines for on-highway trucks and buses. We greatly appreciate his many years of service to CWI. We will miss his expertise, experience, and leadership.”

“The Board would also like to thank Roe East for his contributions as Chair of CWI for the past three years and we are pleased he will continue to serve on the board,” said Jim Arthurs, incoming Chair. “We would also like to welcome Tom Hodek to his new role as President of CWI. Tom made significant contributions to CWI in both product development and sales since joining in 2013 and will lead a strong and capable team going forward.”   

About Cummins Westport Inc.
Cummins Westport Inc. designs, engineers and markets 5.9 to 12 liter spark-ignited natural gas engines for North American commercial transportation applications such as trucks and buses. Cummins Westport is a joint venture of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT / TSX: WPRT), a global leader in alternative fuel, low-emissions technologies that allow engines to operate on clean-burning fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), Propane (LPG), hydrogen, and biofuels such as landfill gas.

www.cumminswestport.com 

Inquiries:

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
Christine Marks
Investor Relations
Phone: 604-718-2046
Email: Invest@wfsinc.com
Web: www.wfsinc.com

Cummins Inc. 
Jon Mills
Director - External Communications
Phone: 317-610-4244 
Email: jon.mills@cummins.com
Web: www.cummins.com 


Westport Fuel Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cummins Westport Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Management Team VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cummins Westport Inc. (“CWI”) today announced changes to its Board of Directors and Management in accordance with the terms of the 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement between Cummins Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Ormat Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Westport Fuel Systems Announces Next Generation HPDI Development Contract with OEM Partner
09.11.20
Westport Fuel Systems Announces the Establishment of an At-the-Market Equity Offering Program
09.11.20
Westport Fuel Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
27.10.20
Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Third Quarter Results on Monday, November 9, 2020