 

Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates the 2020 NBA Draft Picks and Its Sponsored Athletes Heading to the Pros

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, congratulates its sponsored basketball athletes who participated in the 2020 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft for their commitment to nutrition and peak sports performance. In preparation for the upcoming season, the athletes went through intense basketball training and conditioning at the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Center.

This annual program tests a player's mental and physical readiness to play professional basketball, including the right weight and body composition. This year, two of our sponsored athletes who trained at the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Center were drafted last night.

"We work closely with Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center because we both understand that training in combination with personalized nutrition is critical for athletes to maximize their performance both on and off the court," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director for North America, Herbalife Nutrition.

At the end of the program, these collegiate athletes were drafted into the NBA:

  • Zeke Nnaji— former forward for the University of Arizona—was picked No. 22 overall and signed by the *Denver Nuggets.
  • Tyler Bey— former guard for the University of Colorado— was picked No. 36 overall and signed by the *Dallas Mavericks.

As the premier destination for basketball, the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center is recognized for welcoming players at all levels. More than 200 players ranging from professionals, collegiate stars, and high school players and teams worldwide have trained at this facility. In addition to developing skills on the court, athletes also learn about the importance of nutrition.

"Nutrition is one of the four core principles of our player development strategy," said Joe Abunassar, founder and president of the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Centers. "This partnership benefits not only our players but also the trainers at our other facilities."

Herbalife Nutrition sponsors more than 150 sports events, teams, and athletes around the world. To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athletes, visit IamHerbalifeNutrition.com.

To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow @HerbalifeNews.

*Herbalife Nutrition is not affiliated with, nor are its products and services endorsed by, the National Basketball Association.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information on nutrition visit Herbalife.com.

