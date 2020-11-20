Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $39.00 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be $97.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Stoke. The offering is expected to close on or about November 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Stoke has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock in connection with the public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Stoke.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as passive bookrunners in the offering.
Stoke intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund research, clinical and process development and manufacturing of its product candidates, including late stage development of STK-001, clinical development of its next target for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy, developing additional product candidates, working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.
The shares are being offered by Stoke pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering have been filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, and when available, the final prospectus supplement, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone: (833) 297-2926, or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
