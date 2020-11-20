Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $39.00 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be $97.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Stoke. The offering is expected to close on or about November 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Stoke has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock in connection with the public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Stoke.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as passive bookrunners in the offering.