 

BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related Events in Patients With Bone Metastases From Solid Tumors and in Patients With Multiple Myeloma

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved XGEVA (denosumab) for the prevention of skeletal-related events (SREs) in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors and in patients with multiple myeloma (MM). Developed by Amgen and licensed to BeiGene in China under a strategic collaboration commenced earlier this year, XGEVA is also approved and marketed in China for the treatment of adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumor of the bone (GCTB) that is unresectable or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity.

“We began commercializing XGEVA in China in July of this year and are excited to offer it for prevention of skeletal-related events, which can be caused by bone metastases from solid tumors and MM and can include pathologic fractures, spinal cord compression, as well as the need for surgery or radiation to the bone,” said Xiaobin Wu, Ph.D., General Manager of China and President of BeiGene. “This approval provides us with an opportunity to offer these patients in China a new medicine to help prevent SREs and is an important addition to our expanding oncology product portfolio.”

The approval of XGEVA for the prevention of SREs in patients with bone metastasis from solid tumors and MM was based on clinical results from four randomized international trials that enrolled over 7,000 patients (NCT00321464, NCT00330759, NCT00321620, and NCT01345019). In each trial, the main outcome measure was demonstration of noninferiority of time to first SRE as compared to the standard of care zoledronic acid. Supportive secondary outcome measures included superiority of time to first SRE and time to first and subsequent SRE, respectively. XGEVA significantly delayed the time to first SRE compared to zoledronic acid in patients with bone metastases from breast cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), as well as from other solid tumors including non-small cell lung cancer (pre-specified integrated analysis; p < 0.0001). In patients with lytic lesions due to MM, XGEVA was noninferior to zoledronic acid in delaying the time to first SRE.

