PotlatchDeltic Executive to Present at RBC Capital Markets Annual Forest Products Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief operating officer, will provide a company overview to investors at RBC Capital Markets Annual Forest Products Conference, December 2, 2020 at approximately 1:35 pm Eastern Time.

A link to the webcast will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic’s website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company’s webcast will be available on this site following the presentation for approximately one week.