Wi-Fi HaLow Reference Platform Available from Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Enables Design of IEEE 802.11ah-based Systems

"With the Wi-Fi HaLow Reference Platform from Palma Ceia, we will be able to expand our product portfolio offerings for the IoT space," said Ricardo Lopes, chief executive officer of white goods manufacturer Quantum Leap. "Wi-Fi Halow has been much anticipated for years, and with Palma Ceia's reference kit we will be able to accelerate delivery of our IoT-targeted products. We at Quantum Leap are integrating Palma Ceia's Wi-Fi HaLow solutions into our own products."

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a provider of next-generation wireless connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things, announced today the availability of the company's Wi-Fi HaLow Reference Platform, including all necessary hardware and software, for the design of Wi-Fi HaLow devices and systems based on the IEEE 802.11ah specification.

Wi-Fi HaLow is the Wi-Fi Alliance's designation for products based on the IEEE 802.11ah standard for wireless network transmissions commonly referred to as Wi-Fi. It operates in spectra below one gigahertz (GHz) to offer longer range and lower power connectivity. Wi-Fi HaLow, meeting unique needs for the Internet of Things (IoT), enables a range of use cases in agricultural, industrial, smart building and smart city environments.

"Our new Wi-Fi HaLow Reference Platform allows customers to prototype and field test connectivity systems compliant with Wi-Fi HaLow," said Jim Flowers, Palma Ceia's chief operating officer. "Wi-Fi HaLow is a wireless LAN standard for IoT extending the range of traditional Wi-Fi through the use of sub-gigahertz operating bands. It offers a higher throughput than wireless solutions like LoRa and SigFox, and with a low-power architecture that can run many applications for years rather than hours or days. Wi-Fi HaLow will fill a solution gap in the market where IoT high-resolution video or continuous high-density telemetric data needs be transmitted from low-power devices at long range."

The Palma Ceia Wi-Fi HaLow Reference Platform consists of all necessary hardware and software to showcase the advanced connectivity capabilities of the IEEE 802.11ah standard. For additional information and product details, please contact Palma Ceia SemiDesign online at www.pcsemi.com or by e-mail to wifi-for-iot@pcsemi.com.

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication chips and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards particularly for the Internet of Things (IoT), PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical, and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low-power, high-performance, and ease of integration. With operational headquarters in the Cayman Islands, the company has design centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). Additional sales and support locations are in mainland China, Israel, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at www.pcsemi.com.

