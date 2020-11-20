 

VIQ Solutions Files Amended Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements and YE 2019, Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 MD&A

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 03:30  |  46   |   |   

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced today that it has refiled its interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, its interim management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, its MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and its MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (collectively the “Amended Filings”). The Company’s revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the respective periods covered by the Amended Filings have remained unchanged.

The Amended Filings were prepared following a continuous disclosure review by the staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) of the Company’s disclosure record in connection with the Company’s previously announced $20M bought deal prospectus offering. The Amended Filings address comments received from OSC staff in order to clarify disclosure in the Company’s previous filings. In particular, the Amended Filings have been revised to:

  • more clearly disclose its results of operations and the period over period change in the Company’s results of operations in the Amended Filings;
  • provide additional comparative financial information and remove references to non-recurring, infrequent and unusual amounts;
  • clarify and provide additional disclosure explaining non-IFRS measures presented in the Amended Filings, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and has provided a reconciliation clarifying the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA in each of the Amended Filings;
  • reflect mandatory disclosures associated with the acquisitions executed during the first quarter of 2020, as well as adjustments to correct material differences associated with the accounting for business combinations, the recognition of financial instruments, government assistance and the presentation of certain financing related costs;
  • provide additional disclosure relating to the Company’s liquidity and available capital resources, the Company’s critical accounting policies and estimates and the impact of seasonality on the Company’s business, as well as to restate disclosure respecting outstanding Company securities; and
  • restate: (i) the Company’s enterprise value as at June 30, 2020 and the increase in the Company’s enterprise value from its enterprise value as at June 30, 2019; (ii) the year-over-year growth in the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA; (iii) the Company’s weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2020; and (iv) the amortization of intangible assets acquired during 2020 recognized by the Company during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The Amended Filings are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Audit Committee Clarification

The Company wishes to clarify that from May 2018 to November 12, 2020, the Company’s audit committee was comprised of only two members and not three as required under National Instrument 52-110. As of the date of this news release, the Company’s audit committee is comprised of the following three directors: Joseph Quarin, Michael Kessel and Harvey Gordon, each of whom is independent as such term is defined in section 1.4 of National Instrument 52-110.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

VIQ Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VIQ Solutions Files Amended Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements and YE 2019, Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 MD&A VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced today that it has refiled its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Amazon Announces 2020’s Best Books of the Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Results from Phase 3 CROWN Trial of Pfizer’s LORBRENA (lorlatinib) in Previously Untreated ...
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
Wells Fargo Launches WellsOne Virtual Card Payments Service
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Spark and Cannon Completes Rebrand to VIQ Solutions with Launch of New Website
28.10.20
VIQ Solutions Provides Preliminary Q3 Results and Updates Full Year 2020 Revenue Outlook