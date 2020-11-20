 

The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18th, the 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference opened in Guiyang. More than 300 people from international organizations, IMTA members, tourism industry experts, scholars, and entrepreneur representatives gathered at the headquarters of IMTA to conduct in-depth discussions on the recovery and revitalization of the tourism industry after the pandemic through online and offline.

This Annual Conference is hosted by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance. UNWTO, WTTC, PATA, GTEF, WTA, WTCF, ASEAN-China Centre, WCCO and other well-know international organizations and associations provided powerful support.

Since the beginning of this year, COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented impact and influence on the global mountain tourism industry. Currently, COVID-19 has been effectively controlled in China, and the tourism industry has recovered significantly. However, from a global perspective, the pandemic has not been effectively controlled, and it is still raging in some countries and regions. The global tourism industry is facing many challenges and uncertainties in the future.

The 2020 IMTA Annual Conference is concentrated on the theme of "The Path of Mountain Tourism Development in the Post-COVID World". During the annual conference, the participants focused on this major topic, and discuss depth in how to promote the revitalization and quality of mountain tourism after the pandemic, and provide thoughts guidance and practice support for global mountain tourism management and promotion of global tourism industry.

The annual conference adopted a sort of innovative methods to broadcast, including the combination of online and offline, the connection of on-site and off-site, in Facebook, Twitter, Sina News, Colorful Guizhou News Website, Zhongwang News APP, and some other domestic and foreign new media platforms to spread the grand occasion of this annual conference to the audience in time.

The correlate activities of the 2020 IMTA Annual Conference included the "Mountain Hero Club, Marvelous Roadside Scenery" the First Summit of China Self-Driving Tourism Industry Association Provincial Presidents and the Promotion of Guizhou Classic Self-Driving Tour Routes, Entrepreneurs Forum on "Facilitating Mountain Tourism in Guizhou Province", Themed Salon of IMTA Members, Photography Exhibition of "Dialogue between Guizhou Mountain Tourism and Famous Mountains in the World", "8·9·00"Concept Meeting on New Demands, Market and Consumption, Mountain Tourism & Culture Exhibition.

