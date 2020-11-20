 

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Financial Report - Third Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 07:00  |  25   |   |   

Enclosed is the interim report for the third quarter of 2020 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 September 2020 for the Thin Film Electronics ASA group.

Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

20 November 2020
Thin Film Electronics ASA

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Thin Film Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Financial Report - Third Quarter 2020 Enclosed is the interim report for the third quarter of 2020 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 September 2020 for the Thin Film Electronics ASA group. Contact:Kevin Barber - Chief Executive OfficerEmail: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
03.11.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise