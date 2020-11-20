Thin Film Electronics ASA - Financial Report - Third Quarter 2020
Enclosed is the interim report for the third quarter of 2020 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 September 2020 for the Thin Film Electronics ASA group.
Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com
20 November 2020
Thin Film Electronics ASA
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
