Kiadis issues options to newly hired employees to meet its existing obligations
This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (Kiadis), pursuant to the provisions of Sections 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 and 6 paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree) in connection with the intended public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis (the Offer). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 20, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), today announces that, following the announcement on November 2, 2020 that Kiadis and Sanofi reached conditional agreement on the Offer, the Dutch public offer rules require Kiadis to announce in a press release all transactions by Kiadis relating to the ordinary shares in its capital including the issuance of options or shares to employees. Accordingly, Kiadis makes the disclosures below.
Pursuant to commitments entered into prior to November 2, 2020, Kiadis will, in the period between today and January 1, 2021, issue a total of 13,500 options to a limited number of newly hired employees. This group of employees includes scientific and technical staff. These options are issued under the Kiadis Pharma N.V. 2016 Share Option and Stock Appreciation Right Plan (the “Plan”), and are subject to its terms. The options are options to acquire ordinary Kiadis shares, whereby one option gives the right to acquire one ordinary share. The option exercise price shall be the average closing sales price at which ordinary Kiadis shares are traded during the three trading days prior to the day the option is granted.
