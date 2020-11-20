u-blox AG: Statement regarding Telit Communications PLC ('Telit')

Statement regarding Telit Communications PLC ("Telit")



Thalwil, Switzerland - 20 November 2020 - u-blox Holding AG ("u-blox") (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, notes the recent press speculation and confirms it submitted to the Board of Directors of Telit a non-binding all-share offer valuing Telit at GBP £2.50 per share (the "Possible Offer"). The response of the Board of Telit is still outstanding and there can be no certainty that any transaction will ultimately be forthcoming nor as to the terms on which any such offer would ultimately be made.



Whilst discussions are at an early stage and remain subject to due diligence, the Board of u-blox believes that such a combination has a strong strategic rationale and could result in substantial synergies for both organisations.



Pursuant to Rule 2.5 of the Code, u-blox reserves the right to:

(i) introduce other forms of consideration and/or to vary the form and/or mix of the consideration described in this announcement; and

(ii) make an offer on less favourable terms:

a. with the recommendation or consent of the Board of Telit;

b. if Telit announces, declares or pays any dividend or any other distribution to shareholders, in which case u-blox will have the right to make an equivalent reduction to the proposed price;