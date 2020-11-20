SEGRO plc Receives Approval for Secondary Listing of Shares on Euronext Paris

The Shares will be traded under the Euronext ticker symbol “SGRO” and ISIN code GB00B5ZN1N88.

SEGRO (LSE:SGRO) (Paris:SGRO) ("SEGRO", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that it has applied and received approval for the admission of its entire issued share capital (the “Shares”) to listing and trading on Euronext Paris (the “Secondary Listing”). Admission is expected to take place on or about 24 November 2020.

The Secondary Listing reflects the growth and importance to the Company of its Continental European investor base and operations. It manages a €6.2 billion portfolio in Continental Europe and the Secondary Listing will ensure that SEGRO can maintain an optimum and efficient holding structure in respect of these assets following the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020.

The Company will not issue any new shares or any other securities in connection with the Secondary Listing and the Shares will remain listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and tradable on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

A copy of the summary document relating to the Secondary Listing will be made available in electronic form on the Company’s website (https://www.segro.com/summary-document) later today.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN ANY JURISDICTION EXCEPT UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES THAT WILL RESULT IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or to buy, any shares nor any other securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not a prospectus (or prospectus equivalent document) or an advertisement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006164/en/