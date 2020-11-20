 

Vow ASA Contract with the third largest tea brand in the world

Vow ASA subsidiary ETIA has been awarded a Euro 0.32 million contract in Sri Lanka with Dilmah for its technology SAFESTERIL to sterilize and debacterize spices.

Dilmah, the third largest tea brand in the world, acquired its first Safesteril system from ETIA back in 2009, has now purchased its second system to keep up with its spice activity expansion, Ceylon Spice Company.

“Even if this contract is not major, we are tapping into a major market. Around 80 percent of the world spice consumption is supplied from South Asia, estimated at over 4 million tons annually. With this award in Sri Lanka, and having supplied more than 100 ETIA food tech systems historically, we believe Vow ASA are well positioned to play a major role in a rapid growing food safety market driven by new and stricter pasteurizing regulations”, says Henrik Badin, CEO in Vow ASA.

ETIA’s Safesteril uses a unique electrified thermal heating process which safely and gently reduces the microbial load of sensitive raw materials, without impacting important characteristics like flavour, taste, colour, or moisture. The Safesteril process for food safety is based on ETIA’s patented Spirajoule technology. This is also the technology behind ETIA’s pyrolysis system to convert biomass and waste into clean energy and biocarbon, and increasingly attractive solutions for industries seeking to become CO2 neutral.


About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 


