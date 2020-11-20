 

HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 08:00  |  35   |   |   

Amsterdam, 20 November 2020 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) today announces the appointment of a new Chief Commercial Officer. 

Following a highly successful career at HEINEKEN spanning 27 years including five years as Chief Commercial Officer and almost nine years as an Executive Team member, Jan Derck van Karnebeek has decided to leave HEINEKEN to pursue other interests outside of the company as of 1 March 2021.

Jan Derck van Karnebeek will be succeeded in the Executive Team by James Thompson in early 2021. James is currently Head of Categories, Brand, Innovation and Stores at Avon. He has extensive experience in the beverages sector from his prior 24-year career at Diageo PLC.

James Thompson, a British national, has previously held a number of senior international leadership roles. At Avon, he was part of the leadership team charged with driving its purpose, commercial, marketing, digital and cultural transformation, including its new campaign “Watch Me Now” and leading global and local collaboration across over 50 markets. During his time at Diageo PLC he worked globally and on three continents including in North America as Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, in Asia Pacific as Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, and as Managing Director, Global Reserve. Prior to Diageo PLC, James spent 10 years at Unilever PLC in various marketing positions.

Dolf van den Brink, Chairman of the Executive Board / CEO, commented: “I am delighted by the appointment of James Thompson. He is a very experienced executive with an international perspective on consumer, customer and marketing trends, both in developed and emerging markets. James has an excellent track record and a wealth of experience in premium brand building, consumer centricity, innovation and leading multi-category development. Our Executive Team very much looks forward to working with James to further evolve our commercial strategy. I would also like to thank Jan Derck for his significant contribution to HEINEKEN. It has been a real pleasure working with Jan Derck over the years.”

Under the leadership of Jan Derck van Karnebeek, HEINEKEN’s Commerce teams have thrived across regions with iconic brands and marketing campaigns. Over the past years, the company’s organic revenue growth has accelerated. The Heineken brand has shown the best performance in decades and it continues to perform very well across all continents. HEINEKEN has progressed strongly on the digital technology opportunity, both in brand marketing and in digitalising our sales channels. With the innovation success of Heineken 0.0 and many other of HEINEKEN’s international brands, the company is well positioned for future growth.

Seite 1 von 4
Heineken Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Commercial Officer Amsterdam, 20 November 2020 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) today announces the appointment of a new Chief Commercial Officer.  Following a highly successful career at HEINEKEN spanning 27 years including five years as Chief Commercial Officer and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Baudax Bio Announces an additional Orange Book listed patent for ANJESO
New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers ...
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
HEINEKEN appoints new Chief People Officer
28.10.20
Heineken N.V. reports on 2020 third-quarter trading