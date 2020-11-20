 

Directorate change

20 November 2020

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement made on 20 May 2020, the Board is delighted to confirm that Alan Dale has today been appointed to the Board of PayPoint plc as Finance Director having acted as Interim Finance Director since 1 July 2020.

Giles Kerr, Chairman, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Alan to the Board. Alan joined the Company in August 2017 and he has made a substantial contribution to its financial and strategic management particularly in the recent busy period dealing very effectively with the impact of the pandemic and significant other corporate activity.

There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

