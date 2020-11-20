Cavotec wins additional automated mooring and vessel e-charging orders worth EUR 6.5M

For New Zealand’s Napier Port, Cavotec will design, supply and commission a multi-unit MoorMaster system as part of an expansion project that includes a new wharf.

Cavotec is to supply automated vacuum mooring systems for ports in Australia and New Zealand, and automated e-charging systems for the world’s first fleet of zero-emission, autonomous battery powered ships in Norway. Automated mooring will maximize operational availability, reduce infrastructure costs, and improve safety, and automated vessel e-charging will enable dramatic reductions in environmental impact. These projects, with a combined order value of approximately EUR 6.5 million, show growing interest from maritime customers around the world in Cavotec’s solutions for profitable sustainability.

“Our investment in MoorMaster will maximize berth availability: the time vessels can spend loading and unloading at the new 6 Wharf. If not for MoorMaster, we would need to invest in an expensive extension of the breakwater which still would not let us use the berth as many days per year as we want. Furthermore, MoorMaster will let us make more of every minute the ships are at berth. The system’s ability to reduce vessel motion will not only increase box rate, but also allow us to safely handle larger ships – even under adverse environmental conditions including infragravity waves. We looked at all other mooring options, but ultimately chose MoorMaster based on performance demonstrated through rigorous modelling and backed up by positive references,” says Michel de Vos, General Manager Infrastructure Services at Port of Napier.

Separately, Cavotec has secured a second order for its new generation of MoorMaster, the NxG, which was launched in October. The order, for a Ro/Ro application in Australia, includes engineering, supply, and commissioning.

“These two orders again demonstrate the role MoorMaster will play in the port of the future. We have long seen the transformative benefits MoorMaster can have for the end-to-end maritime supply chain, and with MoorMaster NxG – launched just weeks ago – the technology can now be easily introduced at many more ports worldwide,” says Patrick Mares, President Cavotec Ports and Maritime.

Cavotec has also received an order for the engineering, supply, and commissioning of two automated charging systems for the world’s first autonomous, zero-emission e-vessels. ASKO Maritime – the shipping arm of Norwegian grocery distributor ASKO – is to introduce the fully electric vessels to connect two sites across the Oslo Fjord, thereby replacing two million kilometres of truck transport and saving 5,000 tonnes of CO 2 every year.

As announced in October, ASKO Maritime has also selected MoorMaster NxG to moor the vessels in port. This means Cavotec will supply an integrated system to both moor and charge the vessels within seconds of their arrival in port.

“This is a perfect example of how Cavotec delivers the solutions of the future, today. We could not be prouder of being a key enabler of the evolution towards the future of shipping and being a partner of ASKO is a first major step,” Mares adds.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports, and industrial applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com.

About MoorMaster

MoorMaster eliminates the need for conventional mooring lines by replacing them with automated vacuum pads that moor and release vessels in seconds. Its patent-protected Active Control technology minimises vessel motion, thereby drastically improving port productivity. Twenty years after the first system entered service, MoorMaster is still the only proven and widely used vacuum mooring technology at bulk, container handling, lock, Ro/Ro, and ship-to-ship applications. Learn more at moormaster.com.

About Automated e-Charging

Automated e-Charging automates the connection of ships, cranes, and other mobile equipment to electrical power. Find out more at cavotec.com/en/your-applications/ports-maritime/e-charging.

