 

DGAP-News S&E Kapital GmbH resumes considerations to sell its majority stake in Adler Modemärkte AG

S&E Kapital GmbH resumes considerations to sell its majority stake in Adler Modemärkte AG

Munich, November 20, 2020 - S&E Kapital GmbH, owner of 52.8 percent of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU2, WKN A1H8MU), has resumed its considerations to sell its shareholding in the company. For this purpose, it is planned to initiate a structured M&A process in the short term with the goal of selling the complete 52.8 percent stake to a new, long-term oriented investor. The management board of Adler Modemärkte is supporting such sale process.

S&E Kapital GmbH has issued the following statement in relation to the transaction:

"The strong management team of Adler Modemärkte AG has just presented its new strategy 'New ADLER' and outlined a clear action plan to increase its sales to 560 million Euro by 2023 and achieve an EBITDA of more than 70 million Euro, focusing on cash flow generation as well as a solid financial performance. The company is well positioned and possesses the fundamental financial basis as well as right strategy to emerge as a market leader from the current environment and to continue to prosper in the future. Building on this positive outlook, we believe it is the right time to place our shares with a new investor who is committed to supporting the company and its management team in the implementation of this strategy and beyond."

S&E Kapital GmbH is advised by Lincoln International (M&A) and Gütt Olk Feldhaus and DLA Piper (both legal).
 
About S&E Kapital GmbH
S&E Kapital is a joint venture of Steilmann SE and Excalibur that was founded in 2013 to become the majority shareholder of Adler Modemärkte AG. It currently holds 52.8 percent of the shares in Adler Modemärkte AG.

Press contact S&E Kapital GmbH
Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH
Tobias Eberle / Jan Sefrin
Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de / Jan.Sefrin@charlesbarker.de
+49 69 794090-24 / +49 69 794090-26
 

