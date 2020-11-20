HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020

Stockholm, Sweden, November 20, 2020

The complete version of the Interim Report for January - September 2020 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com).

“Remote work, digital transformation, and the need for tools that are more intuitive and easy to use are factors driving the high demand for collaboration solutions. More and more customers are discovering the benefits of visual communication that go beyond videoconferencing and simple screen-sharing to ensure a more engaging, efficient, and productive decision-making process. Recent studies in the US show that more than 50% of the US workforce holds a job that is compatible with remote work and that we will see a significant upswing in adoption to 25-30% of the workforce working at home on a multiple-days-a-week basis by the end of 2021,” says Hoylu Chief Executive Officer, Stein Revelsby.