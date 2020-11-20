 

Ontotext Platform 3.3 Streamlines the Building of Knowledge Graph Lenses and GraphQL Interfaces

The new version of the Platform introduces a web-based administration tool that enables engineering teams to generate, enrich, validate and manage knowledge graph schemas

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext Platform 3.3 comes with a major new component included - Ontotext Platform Workbench - the web-based administration interface to the platform. It simplifies the work of the subject matter experts by lowering the burden of knowing all platform configuration endpoints and commands and streamline the adoption process by introducing an intuitive graphical interface.

One of the most important features of Ontotext Platform Workbench is the ability to generate, validate and manage schemas using a wizard that guides the user through the process step by step.

During the process of generating a schema the new Platform Playground allows the user to enrich the schema, validate it, correct errors and warnings and save the new schema.

Ontotext Platform allows you to have multiple schemas so that one can easily create different versions, representing different views over the knowledge graph, and use them to generate specific GraphQL end-points.

Based on users permissions, which can be defined in the platform, they will be able to view, activate, update or delete a schema using the Schema Registry or the Platform Playground. For the current active schema the user can write and execute GraphQL queries and mutations using the integrated GraphQL development tool.

Schemas, comprised of declarative definitions of semantic objects, are at the heart of the zero-code approach for access and management of knowledge graphs in Ontotext Platform 3. These schemas act like a lens to focus on specific parts of a large-scale knowledge graph, enabling querying and updates via GraphQL interfaces. This makes it easier for application developers to access knowledge graphs without tedious development of back-end APIs or complex SPARQL. The underlying Semantic Object service implements an efficient GraphQL to SPARQL translation as well as a generic configurable security model. Data can be modified and validated against configured data shapes with simplicity and ease.

