 

Orange Total number of shares and voting rights at October 31, 2020

19th November 2020

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L.225-123 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/2020 2,660,056,599 10,090,654 3,098,734,241 3,088,643,587
02/29/2020 2,660,056,599 9,432,570 3,098,706,376 3,089,273,806
03/31/2020 2,660,056,599 1,341,680 3,098,545,425 3,097,203,745
04/30/2020 2,660,056,599 1,391,483 3,098,828,643 3,097,437,160
05/31/2020 2,660,056,599 1,340,829 3,098,828,643 3,097,487,814
06/30/2020 2,660,056,599 1,778,037 3,101,583,388 3,099,795,351
07/31/2020 2,660,056,599 1,865,391 3,101,583,388 3,099,717,997
08/31/2020 2,660,056,599 2,495,245 3,101,583,388 3,099,088,143
09/30/2020 2,660,056,599 3,185,172 3,101,583,388 3,098,398,216
10/31/2020 2,660,056,599 3,670,099 3,101,533,044 3,097,862,945

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

