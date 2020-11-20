Orange Total number of shares and voting rights at October 31, 2020
19th November 2020
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L.225-123 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|10,090,654
|3,098,734,241
|3,088,643,587
|02/29/2020
|2,660,056,599
|9,432,570
|3,098,706,376
|3,089,273,806
|03/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1,341,680
|3,098,545,425
|3,097,203,745
|04/30/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1,391,483
|3,098,828,643
|3,097,437,160
|05/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1,340,829
|3,098,828,643
|3,097,487,814
|06/30/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1,778,037
|3,101,583,388
|3,099,795,351
|07/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1,865,391
|3,101,583,388
|3,099,717,997
|08/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|2,495,245
|3,101,583,388
|3,099,088,143
|09/30/2020
|2,660,056,599
|3,185,172
|3,101,583,388
|3,098,398,216
|10/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|3,670,099
|3,101,533,044
|3,097,862,945
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights
