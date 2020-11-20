DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain's portfolio company, nakamo.to, will begin pursuing a yield farming strategy with its portfolio



20.11.2020 / 09:31

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that its portfolio company,



Yield farming is an increasingly popular process in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and involves "staking" (locking up) cryptocurrencies in a particular DeFi project in return for rewards . Yield percentages earned differ between each platform, but generally users receive a small share of transaction fees (typically paid out in the project's token) for contributing liquidity to a particular application.



Yield farming has has spurred the emergence and success of many new projects in the space. At present, yield farming protocols have billions of dollars in total value locked (TVL), showing the immense popularity of this practice.



The reasoning behind nakamo.to's entry into the yield farming space is dual-pronged. First of all, yield farming shows that nakamo.to is committed to supporting the DeFi space as a part of its broader objective of promoting growth in the blockchain industry. Secondly, yield farming has proven to be a conservative way to gain exposure to the DeFi space.



This highlights nakamo.to's continued commitment to the DeFi space, Web 3.0, and beyond.



Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG, nakamo.to, and its other investments and projects is available on its website,





Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that its portfolio company, nakamo.to , will begin pursuing a yield farming strategy as part of its portfolio.Yield farming is an increasingly popular process in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and involves "staking" (locking up) cryptocurrencies in a particular DeFi project in return for rewards . Yield percentages earned differ between each platform, but generally users receive a small share of transaction fees (typically paid out in the project's token) for contributing liquidity to a particular application.Yield farming has has spurred the emergence and success of many new projects in the space. At present, yield farming protocols have billions of dollars in total value locked (TVL), showing the immense popularity of this practice.The reasoning behind nakamo.to's entry into the yield farming space is dual-pronged. First of all, yield farming shows that nakamo.to is committed to supporting the DeFi space as a part of its broader objective of promoting growth in the blockchain industry. Secondly, yield farming has proven to be a conservative way to gain exposure to the DeFi space.This highlights nakamo.to's continued commitment to the DeFi space, Web 3.0, and beyond.Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG, nakamo.to, and its other investments and projects is available on its website, www.advancedblockchain.com