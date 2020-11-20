 

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain's portfolio company, nakamo.to, will begin pursuing a yield farming strategy with its portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.11.2020, 09:31  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Advanced Blockchain's portfolio company, nakamo.to, will begin pursuing a yield farming strategy with its portfolio

20.11.2020 / 09:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that its portfolio company, nakamo.to, will begin pursuing a yield farming strategy as part of its portfolio.

Yield farming is an increasingly popular process in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and involves "staking" (locking up) cryptocurrencies in a particular DeFi project in return for rewards . Yield percentages earned differ between each platform, but generally users receive a small share of transaction fees  (typically paid out in the project's token) for contributing liquidity to a particular application.

Yield farming has has spurred the emergence and success of many new projects in the space. At present, yield farming protocols have billions of dollars in total value locked (TVL), showing the immense popularity of this practice.

The reasoning behind nakamo.to's entry into the yield farming space is dual-pronged. First of all, yield farming shows that nakamo.to is committed to supporting the DeFi space as a part of its broader objective of promoting growth in the blockchain industry. Secondly, yield farming has proven to be a conservative way to gain exposure to the DeFi space.

This highlights nakamo.to's continued commitment to the DeFi space, Web 3.0, and beyond.

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG, nakamo.to, and its other investments and projects is available on its website, www.advancedblockchain.com.


 

20.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Chausseestraße 86
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1149542

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1149542  20.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1149542&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAdvanced Blockchain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain's portfolio company, nakamo.to, will begin pursuing a yield farming strategy with its portfolio DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Advanced Blockchain's portfolio company, nakamo.to, will begin pursuing a yield farming strategy with its portfolio 20.11.2020 / 09:31 The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lumcore verlässt sich bei Hochleistungslasern auf Anlagen von AIXTRON / Bestellung über ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: freenet AG zahlt nach Verkauf des Sunrise-Anteils Schulden in Höhe von 610,0 Millionen ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-News: u-blox AG: Statement regarding Telit Communications PLC ('Telit')
Lumcore relies on AIXTRON systems for high-power lasers / Order for MOCVD systems for the ...
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM-TOPLINE-DATEN IN EU-PHASE-III-STUDIE IN ALLGEMEINANÄSTHESIE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA
DGAP-News: USU Software AG: Ergebnisse der Studie „Hybrid IT 2021' von IDG Research Services und USU
DGAP-DD: AKASOL AG deutsch
DGAP-News: PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:31 Uhr
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Das Portfolio-Unternehmen nakamo.to wird mit seinem Portfolio eine neue Ertragsstrategie verfolgen (deutsch)
09:31 Uhr
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Das Portfolio-Unternehmen nakamo.to wird mit seinem Portfolio eine neue Ertragsstrategie verfolgen
12.11.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG schließt einen Softwareverkaufsvertrag mit einem Softwareentwicklungsunternehmen ab (deutsch)
12.11.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG schließt einen Softwareverkaufsvertrag mit einem Softwareentwicklungsunternehmen ab
12.11.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG enters into a software sale agreement with a software development company
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Das Portfolio-Unternehmen von ABAG, peaq Technology, hat mit einem führenden deutschen Automobilunternehmen ein Memorandum of Understanding für die Massenproduktion unterzeichnet (deutsch)
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Das Portfolio-Unternehmen von ABAG, peaq Technology, hat mit einem führenden deutschen Automobilunternehmen ein Memorandum of Understanding für die Massenproduktion unterzeichnet
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: ABAG's portfolio company, peaq, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for mass production with a leading German car company

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:31 Uhr
2.225
BrainCloud AG wird zu Advanced Blockchain AG !