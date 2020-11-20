DGAP-News Gunnar Glöckner Appointed as New CFO of PSI Software AG
|
DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Gunnar Glöckner Appointed as New CFO of PSI Software AG
Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs 2,000 persons worldwide. www.psi.de
Contact:
PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de
20.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2801-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2801-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@psi.de
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z1JH9
|WKN:
|A0Z1JH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1149547
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1149547 20.11.2020PSI AG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: PSI News
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare