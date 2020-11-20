DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Gunnar Glöckner Appointed as New CFO of PSI Software AG



20.11.2020 / 09:30

Berlin, November 20, 2020 - Effective 1 July 2021, Gunnar Glöckner (50) has been appointed to the Management Board of PSI Software AG as Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Harald Fuchs (56). As the company already announced on 31 July 2020, Harald Fuchs will leave the company at the end of his contract on 30 June 2021.



Gunnar Glöckner, certified public accountant and graduate in business administration, has been working for an international auditing company for 25 years. He joined the partnership in 2006. Since the beginning of his career, he has been advising energy supply companies and energy network operators as well as internationally operating, listed companies. Gunnar Glöckner is married and father of five children.