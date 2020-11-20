 

DGAP-News Gunnar Glöckner Appointed as New CFO of PSI Software AG

Gunnar Glöckner Appointed as New CFO of PSI Software AG

Berlin, November 20, 2020 - Effective 1 July 2021, Gunnar Glöckner (50) has been appointed to the Management Board of PSI Software AG as Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Harald Fuchs (56). As the company already announced on 31 July 2020, Harald Fuchs will leave the company at the end of his contract on 30 June 2021.

Gunnar Glöckner, certified public accountant and graduate in business administration, has been working for an international auditing company for 25 years. He joined the partnership in 2006. Since the beginning of his career, he has been advising energy supply companies and energy network operators as well as internationally operating, listed companies. Gunnar Glöckner is married and father of five children.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs 2,000 persons worldwide. www.psi.de

