Terms for switches to new government bond SGB 1063

Switches to SGB 1063 0.5% 24 Nov 2045 from SGB 1053 3.5% 30 Mar 2039 will be made price-risk neutral. The total volume offered of SGB 1063 is SEK 3 billion.

The Swedish National Debt Office will offer switches to the new 25-year government bond SGB 1063 from SGB 1053 to build up the outstanding volume. The switch auction will be held on 11 th of December 2020.

Switch auction 11 December (price-risk neutral1) SNDO buys bond SGB 1053 SNDO buys amount (SEK mn)2 3 100 SNDO sells bond SGB 1063 SNDO sells amount (SEK mn) 3 000 Time for yield on buy-back bond 10.45 Time for auction cut-off 11.00 Time for auction result 11.03







1 The market value of the purchase and sales volume multiplied by the modified duration of each bond shall be equal.



2 The stated nominal volume of the buy-back bond is an approximation based on today's yields.







The bid yield on the buy-back bond will be published at 10.45 a.m. on the day of the auction on riksgalden.se/borrowing. Bids must be placed before 11.00 a.m. by the Debt Office’s primary dealers. The results will be published at 11:03 a.m. or somewhat later.

Contact

Johan Bergström, Acting Head of Funding, 08 613 47 68