 

Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance

Valoe Corporation                     Stock Exchange Release          20 November 2020 at 10.50 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, resolved to approve the request of Winance to convert a proportion of EUR 100,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0.04 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 2,500,000 treasury shares to Winance.  After the transfer, the Company will have in total 9,415,616 treasury shares.

In Mikkeli 20 November 2020

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


