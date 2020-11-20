 

#1 App Development Company Hyperlink InfoSystem Announces Vaccine Management System With Cloud Based Solution Built On Salesforce

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
NEW YORK, LONDON and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperlink InfoSystem is glad to announce vaccine management solutions using Salesforce CRM that will help Individual Companies, Government and healthcare organizations worldwide as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. From planning to Distributing in all stages will be covered in this solution. Many Healthcare organizations are working on a number of vaccines to cure the COVID-19. Hyperlink InfoSystem will help those organization to distribute the Vaccines with their tech solutions.

With the idea of such a platform, the team of Hyperlink InfoSystem started their research on 1st September and by 15th-20th December we will be launching the final vaccine management solution . This solution will cover the whole vaccine management process, including local/healthcare organizations registration, inventory management, supply chain management, logistics management, analytics and reports, and wellness survey. Hyperlink InfoSystem will also help companies and Government Organization to customize the solution based on their need as well integrating the API in the current system.

"After COVID-19 pandemic situation, the number of healthcare organizations and the government started working on Vaccines to make Corona free world. At the start of distributing Vaccines they will need the help of tech solutions to plan their execution process of Delivering and even distributing Vaccine needs to be done in a proper manner that will help organizations and governments to reach every person. As a CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem - a top app development company, I have worked with my team to research the situation and how our tech solution can help businesses, Government and people to get the vaccine soon. I am pleased to announce that the vaccine management system by Hyperlink InfoSystem is almost ready to launch in the market by end of December 2020," says Harnil Oza, CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem.

The company is also ready to help businesses with their custom requirements in the vaccine management system to get the best output and help people around the world. Healthcare businesses and government officials can share their requirements or get more details about the platform by sending an email at info@hyperlinkinfosystem.com. We can deliver any vaccine solution in 15-20 days based on individual requirements.

About Hyperlink InfoSystem:

Hyperlink InfoSystem is an established and popular top web & mobile app development company based in USA, UK, UAE, France, Canada with its development center in India. The company's talented team of 250+ developers offers world-class services in the areas of Mobile app & Web Development, Blockchain Development, AR & VR App Development, Game App Development, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Salesforce & much more. Since 2011, the company has successfully built 3,200+ mobile apps for more than 2,300 clients around the world.

Contact Details:

Hyperlink InfoSystem
Harnil Oza
+1-805-744-1224
info@hyperlinkinfosystem.com

New York Address:

One World Trade Center
285 Fulton Street suite 8500,
New York, NY 10007,
United States

London Address:

Level 30, The Leadenhall Building,
122 Leadenhall Street,
London EC3V 4AB

Ahmedabad Address:

C-106/B, Ganesh Meredian,
Opp. Gujarat High Court,
S. G. Highway,
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 380061

Mumbai Address:

Level 8, Vibgyor Towers,
G Block, C62 Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400098

Disclaimer

