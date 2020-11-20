H&R Group and Mabanaft establish new joint venture to market PtX products

- Joint venture P2X Europe to purchase CO 2 -neutral Power-to-X products (E-Fuels and

petrochemical specialties) from corresponding projects and market them through the

respective distribution channels

- H&R to build Power-to-Liquids pilot plant in preparation for market launch

- The two companies are thus extending their cooperation by a further joint venture

Salzbergen / Hamburg, November 20, 2020: H&R Refining GmbH and Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG have signed an agreement, subject to the condition precedent of necessary antitrust approvals being granted, to establish the joint venture P2X Europe. The joint venture will purchase carbon-neutral products such as E-Fuels and petrochemical specialties such as waxes from corresponding projects and market them through the respective distribution channels of Mabanaft and H&R. In this context, H&R is building a pilot plant at its production site in Hamburg. The green hydrogen already available there and carbon dioxide will be used to produce synthetic raw waxes and E-Fuels in a climate-neutral way in the so-called Power-to-Liquid process. Following the successful implementation of the 5 MWel electrolysis hydrogen project in 2017, H&R is thus realizing another major milestone in its sustainability strategy!

E-Fuels can be used in conventional combustion engines and thereby directly reduce the CO 2 footprint of the vehicles without additional logistics costs. The existing engine technology can continue to be used as well as the existing filling station and transport infrastructure. The use of E-Fuels will therefore avoid the logistical challenges usually associated with e-mobility such as new charging stations, additional battery production and disposal. The Mabanaft Group aims to be one of the first companies in Germany to supply its customers with CO 2 -neutral E-Fuels through its extensive network of service stations and wholesale supply locations.