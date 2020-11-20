Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market worth $165 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market by Type (Foam, Others), Application (Under the Bonnet, Interior) and Region (Europe, North America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation materials market is projected to reach USD 165 million by 2025 from USD 151 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.8%.

Low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation materials are the materials that reduce the intensity of sound with respect to a specified source and receptor. Low-frequency range to be considered: 200-1,000 Hz, Mid-high range frequencies to be considered: 1,000–4,000 Hz. The noise and vibrations generated by the engines can be unpleasant for the driver as well as the surroundings. Additionally, over heating can also have significant consequences for vehicles such as evaporating essential fluids and damage components.

Several regulatory authorities guide and regulate the North American automotive industry, including Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regulate the vehicle and road safety norms. In Canada, Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS) is the regulatory body for traffic and automobile safety. Also, in Europe several regulatory authorities guide and regulate the global automotive industry, including the United Nation Economic Commission of Europe (ECE) and EU (EG directive) in Europe.

The foam segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Foam is the most widely used insulation material used as low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation material. Both open and closed-cell foams are used in acoustic insulation. Foam and foam-based materials are the materials that cater to a wide range of application segments when it comes to the handling of different frequencies of noise. Both closed-cell and open-cell foams are used in noise insulation. Companies are mostly catering to mid-and-high-frequency requirements. But, with further modifications, the same material could be used for low-frequency ranges