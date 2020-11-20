 

Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market worth $165 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 10:30  |  76   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market by Type (Foam, Others), Application (Under the Bonnet, Interior) and Region (Europe, North America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation materials market is projected to reach USD 165 million by 2025 from USD 151 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.8%.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=250620713

Browse in-depth TOC on "Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market"

78 – Market Data Tables 
 26 – Figures 
 221 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/low-frequency-sound-absorbing-insulation-materials-market-250620713.html

Low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation materials are the materials that reduce the intensity of sound with respect to a specified source and receptor. Low-frequency range to be considered: 200-1,000 Hz, Mid-high range frequencies to be considered: 1,000–4,000 Hz. The noise and vibrations generated by the engines can be unpleasant for the driver as well as the surroundings. Additionally, over heating can also have significant consequences for vehicles such as evaporating essential fluids and damage components.

Several regulatory authorities guide and regulate the North American automotive industry, including Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regulate the vehicle and road safety norms. In Canada, Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS) is the regulatory body for traffic and automobile safety. Also, in Europe several regulatory authorities guide and regulate the global automotive industry, including the United Nation Economic Commission of Europe (ECE) and EU (EG directive) in Europe.

The foam segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Foam is the most widely used insulation material used as low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation material. Both open and closed-cell foams are used in acoustic insulation.  Foam and foam-based materials are the materials that cater to a wide range of application segments when it comes to the handling of different frequencies of noise. Both closed-cell and open-cell foams are used in noise insulation. Companies are mostly catering to mid-and-high-frequency requirements. But, with further modifications, the same material could be used for low-frequency ranges

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market worth $165 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market by Type (Foam, Others), Application (Under the Bonnet, Interior) and Region (Europe, North America, Rest of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Mphasis Acquires Datalytyx, a DataOps specialist in the Snowflake and Talend ecosystem
Agrivoltaics Becoming Multi-Billion Dollar Industry, Reveals IDTechEx
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
The Need for Precise Testing Capabilities is Clear as Cases Surge
CGTN: China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up, nurturing joint development in ...
Epos Now Launches Multi-Purpose Order & Pay Solution
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
BeyondMinds Raises $15M to Take on Massive AI Market Failure Rate with Production-Ready, ...
MoEngage Named One of 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work for During the ...
Titel
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Huawei's Customers Win Three World Smart City Awards and Three Nominations at the 2020 Smart City ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods