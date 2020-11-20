Round Table for the Financing of CEMAC Integration Projects - Paris, 16 & 17 November 2020

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

After two days spent in Paris meeting with representatives of the French Government, heads of community institutions, representatives of international institutions, donors and private investors, CEMAC (http://www.CEMAC.int/) can boast of significant economic success.Under the leadership of HE, the institution has succeededOrganized by the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) under the very high patronage of HE Mr., represented by HE Mr., Prime Minister, Head of Government of the Republic of Congo, the round table on the mobilization of financing for integration projects of CEMAC, was held on November 16 and 17, 2020 in Paris.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the round table took place in a hybrid formatThe objective of this round table was to mobilize donors and private investors to raise funds for the effectiveAt the opening of the ceremony, the opportunities of the CEMAC zone and the importance of the implementation of integration projects for the strengthening of regional integration and the acceleration of the diversification of economies were reminded by