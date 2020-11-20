 

DGAP-News Round Table for the Financing of CEMAC Integration Projects - Paris, 16 & 17 November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.11.2020, 10:30  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-News: CEMAC (Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Round Table for the Financing of CEMAC Integration Projects - Paris, 16 & 17 November 2020

20.11.2020 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FINAL PRESS RELEASE

Round Table for the Financing of CEMAC Integration Projects - Paris, 16 & 17 November 2020

CEMAC takes up the Challenge and Mobilizes 3.8 Billion Euros to Finance Integration Projects in the CEMAC zone

After two days spent in Paris meeting with representatives of the French Government, heads of community institutions, representatives of international institutions, donors and private investors, CEMAC (http://www.CEMAC.int/) can boast of significant economic success.

Under the leadership of HE Mr. Clément MOUAMBA, Prime Minister, Head of Government of the Republic of Congo, the institution has succeeded in raising 3.8 billion euros to support the financing of integration projects for the economic development of the region.

Organized by the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) under the very high patronage of HE Mr. Denis SASSOU N'GUESSO, President of the Republic of Congo, President dedicated to the Economic and Financial Reform Program of CEMAC (PREF-CEMAC), represented by HE Mr. Clément MOUAMBA, Prime Minister, Head of Government of the Republic of Congo, the round table on the mobilization of financing for integration projects of CEMAC, was held on November 16 and 17, 2020 in Paris.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the round table took place in a hybrid format with 60 participants present, and more than 400 video conference participants over both days.

The objective of this round table was to mobilize donors and private investors to raise funds for the effective implementation of eleven (11) integration projects in the CEMAC zone, which specifically focus on: facilitation of transport and trade, production and interconnection of electricity and communications networks, the common market and economic diversification, and human capital.

At the opening of the ceremony, the opportunities of the CEMAC zone and the importance of the implementation of integration projects for the strengthening of regional integration and the acceleration of the diversification of economies were reminded by Prof. Daniel ONA ONDO, President of the CEMAC Commission.
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Round Table for the Financing of CEMAC Integration Projects - Paris, 16 & 17 November 2020 DGAP-News: CEMAC (Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Round Table for the Financing of CEMAC Integration Projects - Paris, 16 & 17 November 2020 20.11.2020 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: freenet AG: freenet AG zahlt nach Verkauf des Sunrise-Anteils Schulden in Höhe von 610,0 Millionen ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-News: u-blox AG: Statement regarding Telit Communications PLC ('Telit')
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM-TOPLINE-DATEN IN EU-PHASE-III-STUDIE IN ALLGEMEINANÄSTHESIE ...
DGAP-DD: AKASOL AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA
DGAP-News: PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gewinnt Armin H. Hofmann als weiteren strategischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM-TOPLINE-DATEN IN EU-PHASE-III-STUDIE IN ALLGEMEINANÄSTHESIE ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...