The increase of the share capital related to the option programme, is entered in the Commercial Register

The supervisory board of AS Ekspress Grupp decided on 2 November 2020 to increase the share capital of the company by 600,000 euros for the realisation of the option programme (information on which can be found here )

The increase of the share capital and issue of new shares was directed to the organiser of the option programme, i.e. AS LHV Pank, who has subscribed for all 1,000,000 issued shares on time. The share capital increase has been entered in the Commercial Register on 19.11.2020. The new share capital of AS Ekspress Grupp is 18,478,104.60 euros, which is divided into 30,796,841 shares with the nominal value of 0.6 euros per share.