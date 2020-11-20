 

Canaan Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 30, 2020

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 30, 2020.

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Canaan Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call  
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3299694  

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through December 8, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299    
United States: +1-646-254-3697    
Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780    
Replay PIN: 3299694    

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.
Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. provides high-performance computing solutions to efficiently solve complex problems. In 2016, Canaan successfully initiated the production of its second 16nm chip and passed the test to receive China's national high-tech enterprise certification. In 2018, Canaan achieved major technological breakthroughs to launch the K210, the world's second-ever RISC-V-based edge artificial intelligence (AI) chip, which is now widely used for access control in situations such as smart door locks and more. Canaan Inc. is currently focused on the research and development of advanced technology, including such areas as AI chips, AI algorithms, AI architectures, system on a chip (SoC) integration and chip integration. Using the AI chip as its base, Canaan Inc. has established an intellectual value chain. Canaan Inc. also provides a suite of AI service solutions and is able to tailor these solutions to the needs of its partners. For more information, please visit: investor.canaan-creative.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Canaan Inc.
Mr. Shaoke Li
Email: IR@canaan-creative.com

ICR Inc.
Jack Wang
Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281
Email: canaan.ir@icrinc.com


