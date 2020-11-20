Burning Rock Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Early Detection . Validated a new version of ELSA-seq to expand from 3 cancer types (lung, liver, and colon/rectum) to 6 cancer types (esophagus, pancreas, and ovary added). This demonstrates Burning Rock's continued progress on its blood-based, pan-cancer early detection R&D.



° The new version of the ELSA-seq assay was able to detect more cancer types (liver, colon/rectum, esophagus, pancreas, lung, and ovary) at early stages (I-III), demonstrated higher specificity, and was able to predict the tissue of origin with high accuracy.



° The validation data was presented at ESMO Asia Virtual Congress 2020 ("ESMO Asia") in a mini oral presentation (Company presentation link here ). At 99.5% specificity (95% confidence interval [95% CI] 96.7-100), the sensitivity from cross validation was 79.9% (95% CI 74.6-84.4). These results generally held in the pre-allocated independent validation set, which demonstrated 98.3% specificity (95% CI 95.8-99.4) and 80.6% sensitivity (95% CI 76.0-84.6). The results show a significant improvement of specificity compared to the earlier version of the test (presented in January 2020 at AACR Special Conference on Liquid Biopsy, poster link here ), which showed 95.1% specificity (95% CI 91.2-97.4) and 80.8% sensitivity (95% CI 77.0-84.1).



° In terms of identifying the location of the malignancies, the test produced a tissue-of-origin result in 98.6% of cases, and 81.0% (95% CI 77.2-84.3) of these predictions were correct.





° Magnis BR, Burning Rock’s fully automated NGS library preparation system, is a key component of Burning Rock’s strategy of empowering hospitals to run NGS tests in-house with minimized lab space and staff requirement. Its fully automated “walk-away” 9-hour overnight library preparation procedure enables hospitals to generate NGS reports in as quickly as 3 days.



° As China’s first and only capture-based fully automated NGS library preparation system, Magnis BR further strengthens Burning Rock’s competitive position in the important in-hospital testing market.





° Highly synergistic with Burning Rock's existing testing platforms, leveraging Burning Rock's strengths in oncology NGS testing and commercial access.



° This test offers significant benefits to Chinese patients with myChoice regarded as the ‘gold-standard’ for determining HRD status, as PARP inhibitors demonstrate increasing significance in a range of cancer types.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB123.9 million (US$18.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a 19.4% increase from RMB103.7 million for the same period in 2019, or a 28.8% increase compared to the average of 3Q19 and 4Q19. Sequentially, revenues increased by 15.8% from RMB107.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB89.9 million (US$13.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a 29.7% increase from RMB69.3 million for the same period in 2019, or a 20.5% sequential increase from RMB74.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily attributable to resumed volume growth of the Company’s central laboratory business. Number of patients tested in the central laboratory channel was 8,644 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a 27.7% increase from 6,769 for the same period in 2019, or a 19.2% increase from 7,252 for three months ended June 30, 2020.





Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB31.7 million (US$4.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a 3.3% increase from RMB30.7 million for the same period in 2019, or a 41.6% increase compared to the average of 3Q19 and 4Q19. Sequentially, revenue generated from in-hospital business increased by 14.9% from RMB27.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 25 as of September 30, 2020 from 24 as of June 30, 2020 and 19 as of December 31, 2019.





Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a 38.7% decrease from RMB3.7 million for the same period in 2019, due to declined pharma testing volumes.

Cost of revenues was RMB32.3 million (US$4.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a 26.5% increase from RMB25.5 million for the same period in 2019, which was generally in line with the Company’s continued business growth.

Gross profit was RMB91.6 million (US$13.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a 17.1% increase from RMB78.2 million for the same period in 2019. Gross margin was 73.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 75.4% for the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses were RMB216.2 million (US$31.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a 93.5% increase from RMB111.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Research and development expenses were RMB69.3 million (US$10.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing an 81.1% increase from RMB38.3 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost of research and development personnel, and (ii) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to research and development personnel.





Selling and marketing expenses were RMB44.2 million (US$6.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a 3.7% increase from RMB42.6 million for the same period in 2019.





General and administrative expenses increased significantly to RMB102.7 million (US$15.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from RMB30.9 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to general and administrative personnel, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of general and administrative personnel.

Net loss was RMB127.1 million (US$18.7 million), compared to RMB32.2 million for the same period in 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB2.4 billion (US$353.8 million) as of September 30, 2020.

2020 Financial Guidance

The Company reiterates its 2020 full-year revenue guidance of approximately RMB420 million (US$61.9 million).

Selected Operating Data For the three months ended March

31, 2019 June

30, 2019 September

30, 2019 December

31, 2019 March

31, 2020 June

30, 2020 September

30, 2020 Central Laboratory Channel: Number of patients tested 5,336 6,047 6,769 7,576 4,680 7,252 8,644 Number of ordering physicians(1) 984 1,059 1,155 1,222 810 1,175 1,194 Number of ordering hospitals(2) 249 265 281 304 232 284 289

________________________ (1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel. (2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.





As of March

31, 2019 June

30, 2019 September

30, 2019 December

31, 2019 March

31, 2020 June

30, 2020 September

30, 2020 In-hospital Channel: Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 17 20 21 21 23 23 22 Contracted partner hospitals(2) 14 15 19 19 21 24 25 Total number of partner hospitals 31 35 40 40 44 47 47

____________________________ (1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products. (2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.





Selected Financial Data For the three months ended Revenues

March

31, 2019 June

30, 2019 September

30, 2019 December

31, 2019 March

31, 2020 June

30, 2020 September

30, 2020 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 72,807 63,394 69,304 70,749 46,141 74,607 89,899 In-hospital channel 26,557 16,329 30,704 14,088 17,123 27,588 31,704 Pharma research and development channel 5,101 5,090 3,716 3,838 4,065 4,776 2,278 Total revenues 104,465 84,813 103,724 88,675 67,329 106,971 123,881





For the three months ended Gross profit

March

31, 2019 June

30, 2019 September

30, 2019 December

31, 2019 March

31, 2020 June

30, 2020 September

30, 2020 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 54,910 46,122 50,113 51,420 32,434 56,556 67,804 In-hospital channel 19,870 12,571 25,412 319 10,126 19,269 22,410 Pharma research and development channel 3,332 3,366 2,662 3,237 2,224 2,573 1,373 Total gross profit 78,112 62,059 78,187 54,976 44,784 78,398 91,587





For the three months ended Share-based compensation expenses

March

31, 2019 June

30, 2019 September

30, 2019 December

31, 2019

March

31, 2020 June

30, 2020 September

30, 2020 (RMB in thousands) Cost of revenues 143 177 180 178 176 183 160 Research and development expenses 722 708 1,486 6,461 2,072 25,314 10,572 Selling and marketing expenses 364 517 485 (131 ) 253 491 341 General and administrative expenses 429 537 1,149 9,387 1,665 1,639 57,805 Total share-based compensation expenses 1,658 1,939 3,300 15,895 4,166 27,627 68,878





Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income



(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) For the three months ended March

31, 2019

June

30, 2019

September

30, 2019

December

31, 2019

March

31, 2020

June

30, 2020

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues 104,465 84,813 103,724 88,675 67,329 106,971 123,881 18,246 Cost of revenues (26,353 ) (22,754 ) (25,537 ) (33,699 ) (22,545 ) (28,573 ) (32,294 ) (4,757 ) Gross profit 78,112 62,059 78,187 54,976 44,784 78,398 91,587 13,489 Operating expenses: Research and

development expenses (31,427 ) (34,992 ) (38,278 ) (52,238 ) (40,016 ) (71,176 ) (69,330 ) (10,211 ) Selling and

marketing expenses (26,690 ) (34,929 ) (42,606 ) (49,109 ) (29,815 ) (37,992 ) (44,174 ) (6,506 ) General and

administrative expenses (31,565 ) (20,614 ) (30,866 ) (49,112 ) (34,295 ) (42,272 ) (102,731 ) (15,131 ) Total operating expenses (89,682 ) (90,535 ) (111,750 ) (150,459 ) (104,126 ) (151,440 ) (216,235 ) (31,848 ) Loss from operations (11,570 ) (28,476 ) (33,563 ) (95,483 ) (59,342 ) (73,042 ) (124,648 ) (18,359 ) Interest income 128 3,806 3,686 3,541 3,985 44 698 103 Interest expense (4,210 ) (1,826 ) (1,650 ) (1,303 ) (1,178 ) 1,939 (776 ) (114 ) Other (expense) income, net (176 ) (329 ) (37 ) (341 ) (151 ) 122 (176 ) (26 ) Foreign exchange

(loss) gain, net (101 ) 1,142 800 (355 ) 611 (118 ) (2,228 ) (328 ) Change in fair value

of warrant liability 64 (347 ) (1,403 ) (1,153 ) 3,503 - - - Loss before income tax (15,865 ) (26,030 ) (32,167 ) (95,094 ) (52,572 ) (71,055 ) (127,130 ) (18,724 ) Income tax expenses - - - - - - - - Net loss (15,865 ) (26,030 ) (32,167 ) (95,094 ) (52,572 ) (71,055 ) (127,130 ) (18,724 ) Net loss attributable to

Burning Rock Biotech

Limited’s shareholders (15,865 ) (26,030 ) (32,167 ) (95,094 ) (52,572 ) (71,055 ) (127,130 ) (18,724 ) Accretion of convertible

preferred shares (50,296 ) (41,770 ) (33,772 ) (39,173 ) (26,288 ) (38,400 ) - - Net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders



(66,161



)



(67,800



)



(65,939



)



(134,267



)



(78,860



)



(109,455



)



(127,130



)



(18,724



) Loss per share: Ordinary shares - basic

and diluted (2.86 ) (2.93 ) (2.85 ) (5.49 ) (3.15 ) (2.68 ) - - Class A ordinary shares -

basic and diluted - - - - - - (1.22 ) (0.18 ) Class B ordinary shares -

basic and diluted - - - - - - (1.22 ) (0.18 ) Weighted average shares

outstanding used in loss

per share computation: Ordinary shares - basic

and diluted 23,167,232 23,167,232 23,167,232 24,437,444 25,031,575 40,786,167 - - Class A ordinary shares -

basic and diluted - - - - - - 86,479,686 86,479,686 Class B ordinary shares -

basic and diluted - - - - - - 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive

(loss) income, net

of tax of nil: Foreign currency

translation adjustments (278 ) (14,288 ) 45,317 (6,647 ) 11,422 (2,336 ) (91,093 ) (13,417 ) Total comprehensive

(loss) income (16,143 ) (40,318 ) 13,150 (101,741 ) (41,150 ) (73,391 ) (218,223 ) (32,141 ) Total comprehensive (loss)

income attributable to

Burning Rock Biotech

Limited’s shareholders (16,143 ) (40,318 ) 13,150 (101,741 ) (41,150 ) (73,391 ) (218,223 ) (32,141 )





Burning Rock Biotech Limited



Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income



(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) For the nine months ended September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues 293,002 298,181 43,917 Cost of revenues (74,644 ) (83,412 ) (12,286 ) Gross profit 218,358 214,769 31,631 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (104,697 ) (180,522 ) (26,588 ) Selling and marketing expenses (104,225 ) (111,981 ) (16,493 ) General and administrative expenses (83,045 ) (179,298 ) (26,408 ) Total operating expenses (291,967 ) (471,801 ) (69,489 ) Loss from operations (73,609 ) (257,032 ) (37,858 ) Interest income 7,620 4,727 696 Interest expense (7,686 ) (15 ) (2 ) Other expense, net (542 ) (205 ) (30 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net 1,841 (1,735 ) (256 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,686 ) 3,503 516 Loss before income tax (74,062 ) (250,757 ) (36,934 ) Income tax expenses - - - Net loss (74,062 ) (250,757 ) (36,934 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (74,062 ) (250,757 ) (36,934 ) Accretion of convertible preferred shares (125,838 ) (64,688 ) (9,528 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (199,900 ) (315,445 ) (46,462 ) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:

Ordinary shares - basic and diluted (8.63 ) - - Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted - (5.56 ) (0.82 ) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted - (5.56 ) (0.82 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:

Ordinary shares - basic and diluted 23,167,232 - - Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted - 39,446,747 39,446,747 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted - 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 30,751 (82,007 ) (12,078 ) Total comprehensive loss (43,311 ) (332,764 ) (49,012 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (43,311 ) (332,764 ) (49,012 )







Burning Rock Biotech Limited



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands) As of December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 94,235 2,061,566 303,636 Restricted cash 4,009 263 39 Short-term investment 313,988 340,505 50,151 Accounts receivable 88,822 93,839 13,821 Contract assets 909 20,257 2,984 Amounts due from related parties 74,368 - - Inventories 58,116 69,805 10,281 Prepayments and other current assets 72,340 60,970 8,980 Total current assets 706,787 2,647,205 389,892 Non-current assets: Equity method investment 1,790 1,527 225 Long-term investment 38,369 37,456 5,517 Property and equipment, net 89,314 96,688 14,241 Intangible assets, net 343 3,455 509 Other non-current assets 10,954 16,162 2,380 Total non-current assets 140,770 155,288 22,872 TOTAL ASSETS 847,557 2,802,493 412,764





Burning Rock Biotech Limited



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)



(in thousands) As of December 31,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 12,348 30,284 4,460 Deferred revenue 49,539 67,109 9,884 Capital lease obligations, current 4,893 5,300 781 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 54,059 110,545 16,282 Customer deposits 4,104 16,076 2,368 Short-term borrowing 2,370 2,370 349 Current portion of long-term borrowings 37,129 37,208 5,480 Total current liabilities 164,442 268,892 39,604 Non-current liabilities: Deferred government grants 991 263 39 Capital lease obligations 4,816 787 116 Long-term borrowings 18,266 - - Warrant liability 23,503 - - Total non-current liabilities 47,576 1,050 155 TOTAL LIABILITIES 212,018 269,942 39,759 Mezzanine equity: Series A convertible preferred shares 186,991 - - Series B convertible preferred shares 466,983 - - Series C convertible preferred shares 873,059 - - Total mezzanine equity 1,527,033 - - Shareholders’ (deficit) equity: Ordinary shares 31 - - Class A ordinary shares - 114 17 Class B ordinary shares - 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 45,640 3,866,806 569,519 Accumulated deficits (946,464 ) (1,261,682 ) (185,826 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,299 (72,708 ) (10,708 ) Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (891,494 ) 2,532,551 373,005 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANIE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY 847,557 2,802,493 412,764





Burning Rock Biotech Limited



Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands) For the three months ended September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash used in operating activities (17,395 ) (37,052 ) (5,457 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,684 ) (365,373 ) (53,814 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,878 ) (20,939 ) (3,084 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,501 (81,043 ) (11,936 ) Net decrease cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (60,456 ) (504,407 ) (74,291 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 185,740 2,566,236 377,966 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 125,284 2,061,829 303,675





For the nine months ended September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

RMB



RMB



US$



Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities (177,905 ) 17,116 2,519 Net cash used in investing activities (368,922 ) (72,884 ) (10,734 ) Net cash generated from financing activities 570,643 2,097,242 308,891 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,134 (77,889 ) (11,471 ) Net increase cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 29,950 1,963,585 289,205 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 95,334 98,244 14,470 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 125,284 2,061,829 303,675

