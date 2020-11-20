 

Awilco Drilling PLC Invitation to Q3 2020 presentation

20.11.2020, 11:48  |  42   |   |   

Awilco Drilling PLC’s Third Quarter 2020 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 24 November 2020. A digital presentation will be held on 24 November 2020 at 12:00 UK time (13:00pm CET / 07:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://bit.ly/AWDR-Q3-2020

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 20 November 2020


For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Awilco Drilling Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

