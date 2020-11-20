Aiways continues its expansion course Market launch in the Netherlands
- After Germany, the new Aiways U5 will also be available in the Netherlands
from 20 November
- Distribution by sales and leasing partner "Aiways Distributie Nederland BV" at
http://www.aiways-u5.nl
- Sales start with model year 2020
- Prices model year 2021: Standard EUR39,950 and Premium EUR43,850
- Service and aftersales partner to be announced shortly
Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electromobility based in Shanghai, is driving
forward its expansion course in Europe. Only a few weeks after its market launch
in Germany, the new battery electric SUV, the Aiways U5, will reach the
Netherlands in November. Aiways is cooperating locally with its Dutch partner
"Aiways Distributie Nederland BV" and will start sales on 20 November. Alexander
Klose, responsible for international business at Aiways: "We are also relying on
our direct sales model in the Netherlands - online sales. Our local partners are
the central contacts for customers and interested parties".
Owner Jan Nigten and Managing Director Henk Kassens, who are starting sales for
Aiways in the Netherlands with the newly founded company "Aiways Distributie
Nederland BV", are seamlessly continuing their previous business model: the two
entrepreneurs had sold electric cars to leasing companies with their former
company.
Aiways Distributie is starting with the offer of a special "showroom" model for
EUR41,850, available for immediate delivery. Those who opt for model year 2021
can choose between the Standard (EUR39,950) or Premium trim level (EUR43,850,
each including 21% VAT), with delivery starting at the beginning of 2021. The
vehicles will be ordered online or directly from the Experience Center in
Kudelstaart. Customers can lease the U5 at attractive conditions via the
"Leas-e" provider belonging to Aiways Distributie Nederland BV. Optional
purchase and financing offers are available.
Aiways Distributie Nederland is cooperating with an established partner in terms
of service and after-sales; the cooperation will be officially announced
shortly. Test drives at the Experience Center in Kudelstaart and other selected
locations will start immediately.
The Aiways U5 all-electric SUV is available in two trim levels; Standard and
Premium. Available in Glacier White and Aubergine, the entry-level version of
the U5 offers generous equipment levels as standard. LED daytime running lights
and heated electric exterior mirrors are included, while inside the U5 boasts a
12.3-inch Centro touch screen to keep drivers connected at all times. Motorists
can also enjoy a three-spoke sporty steering wheel, contrast fabric stitching
details on door interiors and AUTO dual-zone air conditioning.
The Premium model offers the additional exterior colour electric blue, with the
option of a black or cream white leather interior. The premium level model will
have 19" two-tone machined alloy wheels and will come with a Panoramic sunroof
and sunshade. It will also feature wireless phone charging capabilities, an
electric tailgate with foot sensor and front parking radar.
With a 410 km range (WLTP) from its DC fast-charging compatible 63kWh battery,
the Aiways U5 offers the best price-to-range ratio in the European all-electric
SUV market.
You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wide
selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on the
media website:
http://media.ai-ways.eu/
Aiways media contact:
Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 17670053169
mailto:anika.wild@ai-ways.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/4769126
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
