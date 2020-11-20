Munich (ots) -



- After Germany, the new Aiways U5 will also be available in the Netherlands

from 20 November

- Distribution by sales and leasing partner "Aiways Distributie Nederland BV" at

http://www.aiways-u5.nl

- Sales start with model year 2020

- Prices model year 2021: Standard EUR39,950 and Premium EUR43,850

- Service and aftersales partner to be announced shortly



Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electromobility based in Shanghai, is driving

forward its expansion course in Europe. Only a few weeks after its market launch

in Germany, the new battery electric SUV, the Aiways U5, will reach the

Netherlands in November. Aiways is cooperating locally with its Dutch partner

"Aiways Distributie Nederland BV" and will start sales on 20 November. Alexander

Klose, responsible for international business at Aiways: "We are also relying on

our direct sales model in the Netherlands - online sales. Our local partners are

the central contacts for customers and interested parties".







Aiways in the Netherlands with the newly founded company "Aiways Distributie

Nederland BV", are seamlessly continuing their previous business model: the two

entrepreneurs had sold electric cars to leasing companies with their former

company.



Aiways Distributie is starting with the offer of a special "showroom" model for

EUR41,850, available for immediate delivery. Those who opt for model year 2021

can choose between the Standard (EUR39,950) or Premium trim level (EUR43,850,

each including 21% VAT), with delivery starting at the beginning of 2021. The

vehicles will be ordered online or directly from the Experience Center in

Kudelstaart. Customers can lease the U5 at attractive conditions via the

"Leas-e" provider belonging to Aiways Distributie Nederland BV. Optional

purchase and financing offers are available.



Aiways Distributie Nederland is cooperating with an established partner in terms

of service and after-sales; the cooperation will be officially announced

shortly. Test drives at the Experience Center in Kudelstaart and other selected

locations will start immediately.



The Aiways U5 all-electric SUV is available in two trim levels; Standard and

Premium. Available in Glacier White and Aubergine, the entry-level version of

the U5 offers generous equipment levels as standard. LED daytime running lights

and heated electric exterior mirrors are included, while inside the U5 boasts a

12.3-inch Centro touch screen to keep drivers connected at all times. Motorists

can also enjoy a three-spoke sporty steering wheel, contrast fabric stitching

details on door interiors and AUTO dual-zone air conditioning.



The Premium model offers the additional exterior colour electric blue, with the

option of a black or cream white leather interior. The premium level model will

have 19" two-tone machined alloy wheels and will come with a Panoramic sunroof

and sunshade. It will also feature wireless phone charging capabilities, an

electric tailgate with foot sensor and front parking radar.



With a 410 km range (WLTP) from its DC fast-charging compatible 63kWh battery,

the Aiways U5 offers the best price-to-range ratio in the European all-electric

SUV market.



You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wide

selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on the

media website:



http://media.ai-ways.eu/



Aiways media contact:



Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH

+49 17670053169

mailto:anika.wild@ai-ways.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/4769126

OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH





Owner Jan Nigten and Managing Director Henk Kassens, who are starting sales forAiways in the Netherlands with the newly founded company "Aiways DistributieNederland BV", are seamlessly continuing their previous business model: the twoentrepreneurs had sold electric cars to leasing companies with their formercompany.Aiways Distributie is starting with the offer of a special "showroom" model forEUR41,850, available for immediate delivery. Those who opt for model year 2021can choose between the Standard (EUR39,950) or Premium trim level (EUR43,850,each including 21% VAT), with delivery starting at the beginning of 2021. Thevehicles will be ordered online or directly from the Experience Center inKudelstaart. Customers can lease the U5 at attractive conditions via the"Leas-e" provider belonging to Aiways Distributie Nederland BV. Optionalpurchase and financing offers are available.Aiways Distributie Nederland is cooperating with an established partner in termsof service and after-sales; the cooperation will be officially announcedshortly. Test drives at the Experience Center in Kudelstaart and other selectedlocations will start immediately.The Aiways U5 all-electric SUV is available in two trim levels; Standard andPremium. Available in Glacier White and Aubergine, the entry-level version ofthe U5 offers generous equipment levels as standard. LED daytime running lightsand heated electric exterior mirrors are included, while inside the U5 boasts a12.3-inch Centro touch screen to keep drivers connected at all times. Motoristscan also enjoy a three-spoke sporty steering wheel, contrast fabric stitchingdetails on door interiors and AUTO dual-zone air conditioning.The Premium model offers the additional exterior colour electric blue, with theoption of a black or cream white leather interior. The premium level model willhave 19" two-tone machined alloy wheels and will come with a Panoramic sunroofand sunshade. It will also feature wireless phone charging capabilities, anelectric tailgate with foot sensor and front parking radar.With a 410 km range (WLTP) from its DC fast-charging compatible 63kWh battery,the Aiways U5 offers the best price-to-range ratio in the European all-electricSUV market.You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wideselection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on themedia website:http://media.ai-ways.eu/Aiways media contact:Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 17670053169mailto:anika.wild@ai-ways.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/4769126OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH