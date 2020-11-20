 

COVID-19 Highlights Role of Early Detection in Fighting Threatening Diseases, Especially Cancer, Genetron CEO Tells CNBC Conference

The global COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of early detection and intervention in fighting other life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, according to Sizhen Wang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH).

“Wide-scale testing plays a crucial role in China’s successful control of COVID-19. Besides the pandemic this year, there are many other life-threatening diseases, especially cancer, which can also be better controlled by testing and early screening,” Wang said. His remarks were part of a panel discussion, titled “Innovative Ways in Tackling Life Threatening Disease”, at the CNBC East Tech West Conference held in Guangzhou, China, Wednesday.

Cancer has become the leading cause of death around the world and is a serious threat to tens of millions of people every year, Wang said. Early detection and treatment are the most effective ways to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients, yet most patients who seek treatment are already at a terminal stage, he added.

Wang said that Genetron Health has made great efforts in developing early screening technology, such as Mutation CapsuleTM, a self-developed and global-leading technology, allowing parallel profiling of both mutation and methylation alterations as well as multiple tests to be performed on one ctDNA sample without sacrificing sensitivity.

Based on this technology, the company developed its blood-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) test, HCCscreenTM, which was granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September. HCCscreenTM is intended for early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma in individuals who are designated to be at high-risk for HCC due to chronic HBV infection and/or liver cirrhosis.

The Company has also developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care, Wang said.

“Following the great name of today’s conference, ‘East Tech West’, we can face many challenges together, with East and West. There is no border in developing science and technology, nor in fighting life-threatening diseases globally. Genetron Health, as a leading precision oncology platform company in China, is willing to cooperate with scientists from all around the world,” he added.

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

