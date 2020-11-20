Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Acquire Arktura

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Arktura, LLC, a designer and fabricator of ceilings, walls, partitions and facades based in Los Angeles, California. Founded and led by architects and designers, Arktura is a leader in architectural specialty metal and felt solutions recognized for fusing ingenuity and creativity with leading edge technologies and software to deliver visionary design.



“The Arktura team is widely celebrated for bridging the gap between creative intent and manufacturing capabilities to bring about exceptional ceiling and wall designs for any kind of space,” said AWI CEO Vic Grizzle. “Consistent with our strategy to drive profitable growth, Arktura will help us reach a whole new level of design excellence, within both our architectural specialties and mineral fiber segments. We are excited about the possibilities ahead for our teams to collaborate and create innovative solutions that make a positive difference where we live, work, learn, heal and play.”