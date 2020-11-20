Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKS 26 0216
|Series
|RIKB 22 1026
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|11/25/2020
|11/25/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|0
|935
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|108.250
|/
|-0.075
|Total Number of Bids Received
|0
|6
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|0
|935
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|0
|6
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|0
|6
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|108.250
|/
|-0.075
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|108.510
|/
|-0.122
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|108.250
|/
|-0.075
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|108.384
|/
|-0.099
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|108.510
|/
|-0.122
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|108.250
|/
|-0.075
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|108.384
|/
|-0.099
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|0.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|0.00
|1.00
