 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKS 26 0216

Series  RIKB 22 1026 RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date  11/25/2020 11/25/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  0 935
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  0.000 / 0.000 108.250 / -0.075
Total Number of Bids Received  0 6
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  0 935
Total Number of Successful Bids  0 6
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  0 6
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  0.000 / 0.000 108.250 / -0.075
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  0.000 / 0.000 108.510 / -0.122
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  0.000 / 0.000 108.250 / -0.075
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  0.000 / 0.000 108.384 / -0.099
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  0.000 / 0.000 108.510 / -0.122
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  0.000 / 0.000 108.250 / -0.075
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  0.000 / 0.000 108.384 / -0.099
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  0.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  0.00 1.00

