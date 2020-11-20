ATP and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the ATP,

have today announced the renewal of their highly successful partnership for a

further three years. The agreement will see Infosys continue as Global

Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner of the ATP, through

2023.



As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys has been instrumental

in supporting ATP's development of key digital assets and infrastructure,

including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP

app. Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and

accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence,

Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver

diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world.







will continue to focus on data driven insights for match statistics. Coupled

with the popular editorial series, Infosys ATP Beyond the Numbers, fans will

gain deeper insight into tennis through comprehensive game analysis. To

celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nitto ATP finals, Infosys and ATP have

created Flashback 50, (https://www.atptour.com/en/scores/current/nitto-atp-final

s/605/infosys-50-year-data-dive) a data driven web experience to statistically

compare the champions across five decades of the Nitto ATP Finals over the past

50 tournament editions.



Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "The ATP Tour was our first

partnership in the sport of tennis, and together with ATP we've continued to

push the boundaries of how fans, players and the media are involved and engaged

in the game. As we take rapid strides in our sixth year partnering together, our

focus remains on supporting ATP's vision to reimagine the game leveraging data

to deliver unique insights and digital experiences through next generation

technologies."



Massimo Calvelli, CEO, ATP, said, "Infosys is a leading global brand and one

which has been instrumental in helping ATP innovate and maximise efficiency

through technology. Most importantly these exciting innovations have enhanced

fans' experience and interaction with our sport. We are thrilled to extend our

partnership and look forward to seeing what we can continue achieving together."



About The ATP



The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - the

ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64

tournaments in 30 countries, the ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes



