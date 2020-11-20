 

ATP and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.11.2020, 13:00  |  50   |   |   
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the ATP,
have today announced the renewal of their highly successful partnership for a
further three years. The agreement will see Infosys continue as Global
Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner of the ATP, through
2023.

As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys has been instrumental
in supporting ATP's development of key digital assets and infrastructure,
including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP
app. Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and
accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence,
Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver
diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world.

Through Infosys ATP Stats, ATP Performance Zone, and Win-Loss index, the ATP
will continue to focus on data driven insights for match statistics. Coupled
with the popular editorial series, Infosys ATP Beyond the Numbers, fans will
gain deeper insight into tennis through comprehensive game analysis. To
celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nitto ATP finals, Infosys and ATP have
created Flashback 50, (https://www.atptour.com/en/scores/current/nitto-atp-final
s/605/infosys-50-year-data-dive) a data driven web experience to statistically
compare the champions across five decades of the Nitto ATP Finals over the past
50 tournament editions.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "The ATP Tour was our first
partnership in the sport of tennis, and together with ATP we've continued to
push the boundaries of how fans, players and the media are involved and engaged
in the game. As we take rapid strides in our sixth year partnering together, our
focus remains on supporting ATP's vision to reimagine the game leveraging data
to deliver unique insights and digital experiences through next generation
technologies."

Massimo Calvelli, CEO, ATP, said, "Infosys is a leading global brand and one
which has been instrumental in helping ATP innovate and maximise efficiency
through technology. Most importantly these exciting innovations have enhanced
fans' experience and interaction with our sport. We are thrilled to extend our
partnership and look forward to seeing what we can continue achieving together."

About The ATP

The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - the
ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64
tournaments in 30 countries, the ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATP and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the ATP, have today announced the renewal of their highly successful partnership for a further three years. The agreement will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neuer Fiat Tipo und neuer Fiat Tipo Cross (FOTO)
Informationsveranstaltung der PartnerFonds AG - Guter Fortschritt in der Vorbereitung der ...
Video: Produktion des SKODA OCTAVIA im Werk Mladá Boleslav (FOTO)
Triodos IM, GLS Bank und UmweltBank erwerben gemeinsam 78 % der Opportunity Bank Serbia von ...
Starke Winter-Initiative für Gewerbekunden: Ford S-MAX ab 269 Euro pro Monat leasen (FOTO)
Für Gesundheit und Sicherheit in Gebäuden / Schindler bringt UV-C-Technologien zur ...
Proteste für höhere Erzeugerpreise: Deutscher Raiffeisenverband mahnt Suche nach gemeinsamen Lösungen an
Positive Entwicklung bei Holzfeuerungen: Emissionen seit Jahren rückläufig
EANS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Wirtschaft / Wirtschaftssoziologe warnt vor negativen Auswirkungen des Home Office
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Neues Manager-Barometer von Odgers Berndtson: Führungskräfte stellen immer öfter die Sinnfrage (FOTO)
Kreditnehmer sparen durch Sondertilgungen Hunderte Euro (FOTO)
WAZ: Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof warnt vor möglichem Lockdown im Handel
Neuer Fiat Tipo und neuer Fiat Tipo Cross (FOTO)
Informationsveranstaltung der PartnerFonds AG - Guter Fortschritt in der Vorbereitung der ...
PwC-Studie: So verändert COVID-19 das Leben in den Städten
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Devisen: Störgeräusche am Devisenmarkt
13:30 Uhr
Anlegerverlag: CTS Eventim – Die Party beginnt!
13:29 Uhr
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE deutsch
13:29 Uhr
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english
13:29 Uhr
Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants
13:25 Uhr
Politik: AfD will gegen Infektionsschutzgesetz vor Verfassungsgericht ziehen
13:25 Uhr
Politik: Heftiger Widerstand gegen Ungarn und Polen wegen EU-Haushalts-Veto
13:25 Uhr
Zwei Jahre vor der WM: Laut FIFA 90 Prozent der Infrastruktur fertig
13:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tonkens Agrar AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 mit deutlichem Umsatz- und Ergebnisrückgang ab (deutsch)
13:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tonkens Agrar AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 mit deutlichem Umsatz- und Ergebnisrückgang ab