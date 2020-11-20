ATP and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 20.11.2020, 13:00 | 50 | 0 |
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the ATP,
have today announced the renewal of their highly successful partnership for a
further three years. The agreement will see Infosys continue as Global
Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner of the ATP, through
2023.
As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys has been instrumental
in supporting ATP's development of key digital assets and infrastructure,
including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP
app. Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and
accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence,
Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver
diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world.
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the ATP,
have today announced the renewal of their highly successful partnership for a
further three years. The agreement will see Infosys continue as Global
Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner of the ATP, through
2023.
As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys has been instrumental
in supporting ATP's development of key digital assets and infrastructure,
including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP
app. Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and
accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence,
Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver
diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world.
Through Infosys ATP Stats, ATP Performance Zone, and Win-Loss index, the ATP
will continue to focus on data driven insights for match statistics. Coupled
with the popular editorial series, Infosys ATP Beyond the Numbers, fans will
gain deeper insight into tennis through comprehensive game analysis. To
celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nitto ATP finals, Infosys and ATP have
created Flashback 50, (https://www.atptour.com/en/scores/current/nitto-atp-final
s/605/infosys-50-year-data-dive) a data driven web experience to statistically
compare the champions across five decades of the Nitto ATP Finals over the past
50 tournament editions.
Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "The ATP Tour was our first
partnership in the sport of tennis, and together with ATP we've continued to
push the boundaries of how fans, players and the media are involved and engaged
in the game. As we take rapid strides in our sixth year partnering together, our
focus remains on supporting ATP's vision to reimagine the game leveraging data
to deliver unique insights and digital experiences through next generation
technologies."
Massimo Calvelli, CEO, ATP, said, "Infosys is a leading global brand and one
which has been instrumental in helping ATP innovate and maximise efficiency
through technology. Most importantly these exciting innovations have enhanced
fans' experience and interaction with our sport. We are thrilled to extend our
partnership and look forward to seeing what we can continue achieving together."
About The ATP
The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - the
ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64
tournaments in 30 countries, the ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes
will continue to focus on data driven insights for match statistics. Coupled
with the popular editorial series, Infosys ATP Beyond the Numbers, fans will
gain deeper insight into tennis through comprehensive game analysis. To
celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nitto ATP finals, Infosys and ATP have
created Flashback 50, (https://www.atptour.com/en/scores/current/nitto-atp-final
s/605/infosys-50-year-data-dive) a data driven web experience to statistically
compare the champions across five decades of the Nitto ATP Finals over the past
50 tournament editions.
Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "The ATP Tour was our first
partnership in the sport of tennis, and together with ATP we've continued to
push the boundaries of how fans, players and the media are involved and engaged
in the game. As we take rapid strides in our sixth year partnering together, our
focus remains on supporting ATP's vision to reimagine the game leveraging data
to deliver unique insights and digital experiences through next generation
technologies."
Massimo Calvelli, CEO, ATP, said, "Infosys is a leading global brand and one
which has been instrumental in helping ATP innovate and maximise efficiency
through technology. Most importantly these exciting innovations have enhanced
fans' experience and interaction with our sport. We are thrilled to extend our
partnership and look forward to seeing what we can continue achieving together."
About The ATP
The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - the
ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64
tournaments in 30 countries, the ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0