 

Doo Clearing Expands Tradeable Products Offering

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Clearing, a leading institutional multi-asset liquidity provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Single Stock CFDs to its expansive suite of tradeable products.

Doo Clearing continues its rapid expansion in the trading market with the addition of Single Stock CFDs in its tradeable products.

Through the addition, it will enable the company to extend its offerings to 6 Asset Classes including Forex, CFDs on Indices, Metals, Energies, and CFDs on Single Stocks (Shares).

Doo Clearing's complete offering on Stock CFDs can be accessed via FIX API and various front-end platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MT5.

Nadine Howard, CEO of Doo Clearing said: "We are planning to extend our instrument offerings CFDs on single stocks from companies all across the world listed on various stock exchanges including but not limited to NYSE, Hong Kong, European Stock Exchange to name a few."

She added that the current launch phase includes the first batch of 75 most popular US stocks for MT4 and the first batch of 125 most popular US and HK stocks on MT5. 

"More stocks are available on-demand and we will populate more offering as time goes by," she said.

As an affiliate of Doo Holding Group, a financial services group with cutting edge technology and solutions, Doo Clearing together with Doo Holding will continue to take the global financial services system to a new level by leveraging the group strong resources, rich industry experience, and demonstrating the strength of its technical team.

About Doo Clearing

Doo Clearing is UK-based spot forex and CFD liquidity provider that incorporates advanced and strategic clearing systems to provide qualified professional clients and financial institutions with unparalleled clearing services that connect the world's top liquidity.

Doo Clearing Limited is a legal entity registered in the UK and holds a regulatory licence issued by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (registration number 833414).

For more information, please contact our expert support team:

London Office
Email: sales@dooclearing.co.uk
Website: www.dooclearing.co.uk

Hong Kong Office
Email: sales@dooclearing.com
Website: www.dooclearing.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339661/image1.jpg  



