Pantene Launches New Chapter in Global ‘Hair Has No Gender’ Project in Support of the LGBTQ2S+ Community, Exploring the Power of Hair and Support to Express Identity

As we near the holiday season, it is more important than ever to show true acceptance for those around us. “The holidays are a time when we all look forward to reconnecting with family and friends, yet a Pantene study in the US found 44 per cent of LGBTQ2S+ people feel they can’t come home as their true selves,” says Pantene Senior Brand Director Lisa Reid. “This year, we are calling on everyone to give the gift of allyship, acceptance and support to empower those around them to express their true selves and identities.”

Today, Pantene Canada joins the global ‘Hair Has No Gender’ project, which aims to create awareness on behalf of the LGBTQ2S+ community of the power that hair and emotional support can have in an LGBTQ2S+ person’s self-expression. This is especially important for the transgender and gender non-binary community, for whom hair plays a pivotal role in the transition journey, but who are often discriminated against and misgendered when trying to achieve the hair that best reflects how they feel inside.

This year’s campaign explores the power of hair to express identity and the power of support from those around you to gain the confidence needed to show the world who you are. This exploration comes to life in a series of films premiering on YouTube today, with trans and non-binary advocates from around the globe sharing their stories of how their respective family’s support has empowered them to be themselves. The series takes the unique approach of recreating a family portrait and hearing how these photographs can be a symbol of love and acceptance.

Pantene Canada is partnering with trans artist Vivek Shraya and her father, Mohan Bilgi, to share a unique Canadian perspective, joining other global ambassadors: Spanish Angela Ponce, Italian/Brazilian Lea T, British Travis Alabanza, and Swedish Johanna and their families. In a dedicated film, Vivek shares how her relationship with her father and her hair has changed over the years as her identity has evolved. Together, they explore the various forms of acceptance.

“Doing this with my dad feels special because it gives us something documented of our relationship and how it’s changed over the years. We didn’t get to spend much time together when I was growing up because he was working hard to provide for us, so we don’t have many photos together,” says Canadian ambassador Vivek Shraya. “I’m so glad we’re able to connect now, as adults, and be part of this incredible project together.”