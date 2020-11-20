 

FranklinCovey and Simon & Schuster Launch New Book, The Leader's Guide to Unconscious Bias How to Reframe Bias, Cultivate Connection, and Create High-Performing Teams

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement, and Simon & Schuster, today announced the release of the new book, The Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias: How to Reframe Bias, Cultivate Connection, and Create High-Performing Teams.

FranklinCovey and Simon & Schuster Launch New Book, The Leader's Guide to Unconscious Bias: How to Reframe Bias, Cultivate Connection, and Create High-Performing Teams

Co-authored by Pamela Fuller, FranklinCovey Thought Leader, Inclusion and Bias; Mark Murphy, FranklinCovey Senior Consultant; and Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business and FranklinCovey board member, the book is a timely, must-have guide for leaders, teams and organizations seeking to understand and overcome bias in their workplace to build cultures of diversity, inclusion, and equity.

“The need for this book has long been present,” said Anne Chow, co-author, CEO of AT&T Business. “But it’s never been more timely, as organizations around the world are now confronting their own biases. Addressing bias is one of the most important topics for individuals, organizations and communities to confront — meaningfully, purposefully, and with a desire to listen, learn, engage, and do better. Our book’s focus on unconscious bias and its impact on workplace performance addresses these very issues and serves as an invitation for leaders and organizations to develop and participate in constructive dialogues about inclusion, while implementing actions that drive both progress and performance.”

The Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias is ideal for leaders and managers as they strive to reframe how they think about and move past pre-conceived ideas or biases. In the book, the authors explain that bias is a natural part of the human condition and an inherent part of how our brains work. But unconscious bias often leaves us unaware of the results which can occur because of biased thinking. It can profoundly affect how we see and experience people, places and things. It influences how we make decisions, engage with others, and respond to various situations and circumstances. Ignoring our biases doesn’t eliminate their consequences, which can severely limit our own professional possibilities and those of our colleagues. We can negatively impact those with whom we work, which in turn affects results and organizational performance.

