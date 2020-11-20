 

BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investment Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. ET and at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. Both conferences are being conducted as virtual events.

Piper Sandler is pre-recording company presentations at the conference and the pre-recorded presentation may be accessed on Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of the presentation at the Evercore ISI conference may be accessed on December 2, 2020 in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including ORLADEYO (berotralstat), an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

