nal von minden plans to produce 80 million rapid corona tests per month (FOTO)

Moers (ots) - Rapid corona testing is playing an increasingly important role in

containing the pandemiceverywhere - even though the first vaccines are now in

sight. The medical technology company nal von minden GmbH from Moers, Germany,

is therefore doubling its production: 40 million rapid antigen tests are already

being produced in November. By January, this figure is expected to rise to 80

million - every month!



"We are continuing to double our production of rapid corona tests because we

want to help contain the pandemic," says Roland Meissner, Managing Director of

nal von minden GmbH. The demand for the NADAL® Covid-19 antigen test is very

high. For this reason, monthly production in November was already increased from

20 million rapid tests to 40 million. Now production capacity is being further

expanded - and fast. The new goal: to make 80 million rapid corona tests

available every month from January on. "Possibly infected individuals can be

detected immediately with the help of the rapid tests and, thus, other people

can be better protected against corona," emphasises Meissner.







the pandemic will finally end, it will certainly take some time until all or

most people are vaccinated. "Rapid tests continue to play a very important role,

especially for the protection of those in at risk groups," says Meissner. The

rapid tests are, therefore, primarily passed on to healthcare professionals such

as geriatric nurses or doctors.



The NADAL® Covid-19 antigen test is performed on site and does not need to be

sent to a laboratory. The result is available in just 15 minutes. For the test,

a swab from the mouth or nasopharynx is taken by a medical professional. The

antigen test detects specific viral components directly: the so-called

nucleoprotein antigens. These proteins encapsulate the genetic material of

Covid-19 viruses, which consists of ribonucleic acid (RNA).



The quality of the NADAL® Covid-19 antigen test has been repeatedly verified.

Meissner: "The diagnostic specificity is over 99.9 percent, and the diagnostic

sensitivity is 97.56 percent. The specificity provides information on whether

all healthy people tested are recognised as being healthy. The sensitivity

indicates whether all sick people are recognised as being sick.



