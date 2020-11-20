Berlin (ots) -- "German industry's expectations from the G20 summit are moderate. Since theinauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the G20 has been more concernedwith damage control, obstructionism and national egoism than with solvingglobal problems. Opportunities for a vital multilateral restart and leadershipof the G20 have to rise again with Joe Biden as U.S. President.- German business urges the G20 to take the reins back as the driving force formultilateralism in the 21st century. Global problems, such as the struggle todeal with the corona pandemic and climate change, cannot be solved byunilateral action.- The G20 must press ahead with urgent reform of the World Trade Organization(WTO). The WTO is best placed to ensure fair competition between open marketeconomies in Europe, North America and Asia on the one hand, and statecapitalist systems like China on the other."The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organisation of Germanindustry and industry-related services. It speaks for 40 trade associations andmore than 100,000 enterprises with around 8 million employees. Membership isvoluntary.Contact:The Federation of German IndustriesMember association ofBUSINESSEUROPEContact numbersT: +49 (0)30 2028 1450F: +49 (0)30 2028 2450Website http://www.bdi.euEmail: mailto:bdi-presseteam@bdi.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6570/4769421OTS: BDI Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie

