 

With respect to the forthcoming G20 summit, BDI President Dieter Kempf says "German industry's expectations from the G20 summit are moderate."

Berlin (ots) -

- "German industry's expectations from the G20 summit are moderate. Since the
inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the G20 has been more concerned
with damage control, obstructionism and national egoism than with solving
global problems. Opportunities for a vital multilateral restart and leadership
of the G20 have to rise again with Joe Biden as U.S. President.
- German business urges the G20 to take the reins back as the driving force for
multilateralism in the 21st century. Global problems, such as the struggle to
deal with the corona pandemic and climate change, cannot be solved by
unilateral action.
- The G20 must press ahead with urgent reform of the World Trade Organization
(WTO). The WTO is best placed to ensure fair competition between open market
economies in Europe, North America and Asia on the one hand, and state
capitalist systems like China on the other."

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organisation of German
industry and industry-related services. It speaks for 40 trade associations and
more than 100,000 enterprises with around 8 million employees. Membership is
voluntary.

Contact:

The Federation of German Industries
Member association of
BUSINESSEUROPE
Contact numbers
T: +49 (0)30 2028 1450
F: +49 (0)30 2028 2450
Website http://www.bdi.eu
Email: mailto:bdi-presseteam@bdi.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6570/4769421
OTS: BDI Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie
