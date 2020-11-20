Axcella Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. The company will be webcasting its fireside chat at this event on November 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

This webcast will be available on the “Investors & News” section of the company’s website, www.axcellahealth.com. A replay will also be available for 30 days following the presentation.