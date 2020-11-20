 

Axcella Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. The company will be webcasting its fireside chat at this event on November 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

This webcast will be available on the “Investors & News” section of the company’s website, www.axcellahealth.com. A replay will also be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Internet Posting of Information

Axcella uses its website, www.axcellahealth.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the company’s website in the “Investors & News” section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the company’s website, in addition to its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Axcella

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence. Additional muscle- and blood-related programs are in earlier-stage development. For more information, please visit www.axcellahealth.com.

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Axcella Presents Data for AXA1125 at The Liver Meeting 2020
12.11.20
Axcella Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
29.10.20
Axcella to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on November 12, 2020