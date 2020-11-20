 

Harrow Health Announces Participation at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) today announced that Mark Baum, Harrow’s Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Boll, Harrow’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place December 1 – 3, 2020.

Mr. Baum will present a corporate overview and the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors can request meetings exclusively via Piper Sandler.  

The pre-recorded presentation will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23 until December 3. A replay of the corporate presentation will also be available in the investor relations section of Harrow’s website and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton PharmaceuticalsSurface Ophthalmics, and Melt Pharmaceuticals. The Company also owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface and Melt. Supported by dedicated employees, Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
ir@harrowinc.com

Source: Harrow Health, Inc.


