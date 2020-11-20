 

Adaptimmune to Showcase Market Potential for SPEAR T-cell Portfolio and Pipeline with Multiple Cell Therapy Platforms During Virtual Investor Day

- SPEARHEAD-1 enrolment on track; planning to launch ADP-A2M4 in 2022 in the US for people with synovial sarcoma -

- Next registration directed trial initiating with ADP-A2M4CD8 in 1H 2021 for patients with gastroesophageal cancers -

- Efficacy with SPEAR T-cells in multiple solid tumor indications validates MAGE-A4 as a significant cancer target -

- Plan for five new autologous products in the clinic including an HLA-independent TCR (HiT) and an enhanced tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) expressing IL-7 -

- First two allogeneic products in the clinic by 2024 including a MAGE-A4 targeted product and a HiT targeting mesothelin partnered with Astellas -

- Financial guidance updated: funded into early 2023 -

- Virtual Investor Day today from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST (1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. GMT) -

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will host a virtual Investor Day today, which will feature the Company’s Senior Leadership team and Dr Dejka Araujo of the MD Anderson Cancer Center. The link to register is HERE and further background information on Adaptimmune and the event can be found HERE. After the event, a copy of the presentation materials and webcast links will be posted on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Adaptimmune website.

“We will lay out the strategy confirming our leadership position as a company designing and delivering cell therapies for people with cancer,” said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the next five years, we plan to deliver two marketed products, one in sarcoma and one in gastroesophageal cancers, and two additional BLAs in other solid tumor indications. We also plan to develop a robust autologous and allogeneic clinical pipeline that takes us towards the ultimate goal of curative and mainstream cell therapies for people with cancer.”

Adaptimmune’s Virtual Investor Day will cover the following topics:

Opening Remarks by Adrian Rawcliffe, CEO

