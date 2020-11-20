Cytokinetics Names Nancy Wysenski to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that Nancy Wysenski has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Wysenski brings more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Throughout her career, she has focused on commercial launch strategy, executive leadership, operational excellence and optimizing market access across many therapeutic areas including the rare disease and specialty pharmaceutical sectors.

“We are pleased to welcome Nancy to our Board,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a seasoned commercial and organizational leader, her track record of success in commercialization and corporate governance will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline toward marketing authorizations and navigate the evolving landscape of access for patients with high unmet needs.”

Ms. Wysenski served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from December 2009 through her retirement in June 2012. During her tenure at Vertex, Ms. Wysenski was responsible for the launches of Incivek and Kalydeco. Prior to joining Vertex, Incorporated, Ms. Wysenski held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, where she led sales, marketing, commercial operations, supply chain management, human resources and various business development initiatives. Prior to her role at Endo, Ms. Wysenski participated in the establishment of EMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she held various leadership positions, including the role of President and Chief Executive Officer from 2001 to 2006 and Vice President of Commercial from 1999 to 2001. From 1984 to 1998, Ms. Wysenski held several sales-focused roles at major pharmaceutical companies, including Vice President of Field Sales for Astra Merck, Inc. Ms. Wysenski serves as a member of the board of directors of Provention Bio Inc., and Alkermes plc, each a publicly traded pharmaceutical company. Ms. Wysenski formerly served as a director for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. She is a founder of the Research Triangle Park chapter of the Healthcare Business Women's Association and served on the Nominating Committee and National Advisory Board of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association.