 

New Test for Triaging Preeclampsia Passes Key Development Milestone Progenity Releases Prospective Clinical Verification Data for its Preecludia Test

High sensitivity and high negative predictive value (NPV) observed for ruling out the risk of preeclampsia

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products in women’s health is pleased to announce the company has reported clinical verification data for its Preecludia preeclampsia rule-out laboratory-developed test currently in development. With its performance data, including an observed 98.2% NPV, Progenity believes the Preecludia test has the potential to become the first tool of its kind in the United States to help triage possible preeclampsia, a potentially deadly condition for both pregnant mothers and their babies.

Preeclampsia is the second most common cause of maternal mortality, and more than 700,000 women present each year with signs and symptoms of possible preeclampsia. It is characterized as a hypertensive disorder, but it is difficult to differentiate from other hypertensive conditions in pregnancy, making diagnosis and management difficult. Ultimately, left undiagnosed and improperly managed, preeclampsia can result in impaired organ function, seizures, stroke, and death in the mother, and may require pre-term delivery of the baby. This can result in both poor health outcomes and significant costs. The total available U.S. market for a high NPV rule-out test for preeclampsia is forecasted at up to $3 billion, and there is also a large potential global opportunity.

The Preecludia test is being developed to serve as a potential triage and rule-out test to help providers differentiate between patients with symptoms who are at risk for preeclampsia. This proprietary test is a multi-analyte protein biomarker assay which is designed to be run from a simple blood draw. In the prospective, blinded PRO-129 clinical verification study, samples were collected and analyzed from over 400 pregnant women with substantial diversity, gathered from 24 U.S. clinical sites comprised of predominantly OBGYN and Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) practices. Subjects presented with possible signs and symptoms of preeclampsia, including new onset hypertension, but no clear diagnosis. Subject data were independently adjudicated by a third party, and subjects, for whom preeclampsia was not diagnosed at the time of enrollment, were followed longitudinally through delivery. In subjects sampled up to 37 weeks’ gestational age, the Preecludia test showed an 88.0% sensitivity, 73.3% specificity, and NPV of 98.2% at a 10% prevalence to rule out a patient’s risk of developing preeclampsia within the next 14 days from the date of specimen collection. These data were generally consistent with previous results observed in the test’s feasibility and optimization studies.

