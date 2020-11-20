Todos Medical Announces Positive In Vitro Data for Tollovid Confirming 3CL Protease Inhibition Mechanism of Action

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced positive in vitro data by its joint venture partner NLC Pharma for the Company’s dietary supplement Tollovid, demonstrating its ability to inhibit the 3CL protease. The 3CL protease is an enzyme that is required for the intracellular replication of coronaviruses. Tollovid received a certificate of free sale from the FDA in August 2020 and is being launched commercially into the US market initially at botanical wellness store The Alchemist’s Kitchen in New York City.



As part of NLC Pharma's development activities for Tollovid, a joint study was conducted in the laboratory of Professor Dan Farr, Vice President of Research and Development at Tel Aviv University. During the study, the ability to inhibit the activity of enzyme 3CL was examined. The researchers believe the 3CL protease plays a key role in coronavirus activity and is critical to allow for processing of the proteins encoding viral RNA. Inhibition of this activity could stop the ability of coronaviruses to replicate, and thus inhibit their ability to spread in the body. During the study it was shown that Tollovid, which is an extract of a botanical substance, was able to successfully inhibit the 3CL protease activity.

Since the beginning of 2020, over 1,000 patients suffering from diseases caused by circulating coronaviruses in Israel have received various dosing regimens of Tollovid, including both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients. There has been overwhelmingly positive customer feedback on their experience with the product, including significant positive feedback from physicians. Based on the results of this market research study conducted in Israel, as well as the pioneering research advanced by Dr. Dorit Arad on the entire coronavirus family of viruses for over the last 20 years, NLC Pharma is preparing to initiate a randomized clinical trial in Israel in December 2020 to evaluate the potential for Tollovid to treat patients suffering from actively circulating coronaviruses.